Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Michael Rice, 55, of 21299 U.S. 62 East in Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Rice was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County

• Jaclyn Slaughter, 34, of 14203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Slaughter was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Brooke Smith, 32, of 3101 N. Woods Lane in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with three counts of aggravated assault on family or household member. Smith was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Angel Romero, 40, of 905 S.W. First St. in Miami, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Romero was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jabet Thomas, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Thomas was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.