Northwest Arkansas creative cohort participants receive $100,000 in grants

SPRINGDALE -- The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange announced Wednesday the 10 Northwest Arkansas arts and cultural organizations participating in its inaugural Art Connect cohort will each receive a $10,000 grant.

Art Connect is a two-year, professional development program of Mid-America Arts Alliance that's presented by CACHE in Northwest Arkansas, according to a media release by the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The council formed CACHE in 2019 to act as the central regional agency committed to connecting, supporting and developing the region's arts, culture and creative communities.

Mid-America Arts Alliance, based in Kansas City, Mo., supports artists, cultural organizations and communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas through national traveling exhibition programs, leadership development and grant making.

Members of the 2020-2022 cohort are Art Ventures of Fayetteville, the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese of Springdale, Arkansas Public Theatre of Rogers, the Latin Art Organization of Arkansas in Springdale, the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville, Music Moves of Fayetteville, the NWA Ballet Theatre in Bentonville, the Open Mouth Literary Center of Fayetteville, the Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation of Bentonville and the Teen Action and Support Center in Rogers and Springdale, according to the release.

Art Connect focuses on the key topics of governance, finance and community engagement, according to the release. Since October 2020, the program has provided more than 430 hours of workshops and one-on-one coaching to local artists.

The Art Connect grants will fund projects including audio-visual upgrades, accounting support, client-based software, community events and accessibility for cohort participants, the release states.

Funding for CACHE comes from the Northwest Arkansas Council, a group of local business and civic leaders, with support from the Walmart Foundation, according to the release.