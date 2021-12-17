BASKETBALL

NBA virus numbers rise

Russell Westbrook entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday, joining Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn's James Harden as past league MVP's currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns. Westbrook played 42 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in their overtime win at Dallas. The Lakers said he would not play Friday night in Minnesota, along with four other players because of virus issues and two more because of injuries. All that means the Lakers would have no more than 10 available players on their roster for the game against the Timberwolves. If granted permission by the NBA to sign reinforcements and temporarily exceed the roster-size limit, the team was planning to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day hardship contract Friday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the pending league approval. As of Thursday evening, there were at least 39 players -- roughly 8% of the league's total player roster -- from at least 13 different teams known to be in the league's protocols. Chicago had a league-high eight players known to be in protocols, one more than Brooklyn. Harden and Antetokounmpo both entered the protocols earlier this week.

Zion receives injection

Zion Williamson has received a biologic injection that is meant to promote bone healing in the area of his right foot that he fractured this past offseason. The Pelicans, who announced the new treatment for the face of the franchise on Thursday, said Williamson will be "limited to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period." Another round of imaging on Williamson's foot is expected to be performed in four to six weeks, the club said, at which point there could be an update on his condition. The club said the injection was given following consultation on Wednesday with Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute. The additional treatment came six days after the Pelicans announced last Saturday that Williamson had experienced a "regression" in his surgically repaired right foot, further delaying his long-awaited return to the court.

MOTOR SPORTS

Mercedes withdraws appeal

Mercedes ended the dispute over the Formula One season finale on Thursday when it withdrew its appeal of the controversial finish that cost Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship. Mercedes had filed a pair of protests following Sunday's race, in which a late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix helped Max Verstappen beat Hamilton for the title. Both protests were dismissed and Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal, a process that could have dragged into next year. Mercedes was protesting the use of the safety car following a crash with five laps remaining. Hamilton had a nearly 12-second lead with Verstappen in second when the crash brought out the yellow flag. Verstappen pitted for fresh tires while Hamilton stayed on track. The race director initially said lapped drivers could not pass the safety car, then reversed the call in a decision that returned Verstappen to second when the race resumed with a lap remaining. Verstappen then passed Hamilton to win his first world championship; Hamilton was denied a record eighth title, one more than Michael Schumacher.

FOOTBALL

Browns' Keenum has covid

Case Keenum's expected start for the Browns took an unexpected turn. Cleveland's veteran backup quarterback tested positive Thursday for covid-19, possibly leaving the Browns without their top two quarterbacks for Saturday's vital game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press. Keenum was slotted to make his second start this season for Baker Mayfield, who tested positive Wednesday as the virus continues to wreak havoc with the Browns and several other NFL teams. Keenum's positive result came after he practiced on Thursday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team may have more confirmed cases coming. Shortly after Keenum's positive test was confirmed, Mayfield went on Twitter to criticize the league, which earlier relaxed testing requirements to potentially have vaccinated personnel return earlier than under the previous protocols.

Lions TE out after surgery

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has had season-ending thumb surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement regarding Hockenson. He was on the team's injury report after not practicing for a second consecutive day because of a hand injury, an ailment that kept him out of Sunday's loss at Denver. He had 61 receptions for 583 yards and 4 touchdowns this season. The third-year pro has 160 catches for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Former Pro Bowl center dies

Len Hauss, a five-time Pro Bowl center for Washington who started every game over the last 13 seasons of his 14-year NFL career, has died. He was 79. His daughter, Lana Hauss Snyder, said in a telephone interview Thursday that Hauss died Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, Ga., after an extended illness. Washington was the only professional football team Hauss played for during a durable career that spanned from 1964 to 1977 and included 196 total regular-season games, with 194 starts. He also appeared in another seven postseason games, all starts.