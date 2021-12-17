100 years ago

Dec. 17, 1921

CLARKSVILLE -- A jury in Johnson Circuit Court today, after five hours deliberation, returned a verdict finding E.W. Abston guilty of night riding and fixed his punishment at one year in the penitentiary. Abston was one of the 38 men recently indicted by the Grand Jury for participating in a nightriding episode on September 24, for the purpose of destroying the Werner-Dunlap coal properties six miles west of Clarksville. Members of the gang were intercepted by Sheriff Bartlett and his force of deputies, resulting in arrests of 38 men, from whom Sheriff Bartlett took 27 guns, about a half bushel of shells, and 50 feet of fuse. On the following day, one of the deputies found 14 sticks of dynamite near where the men were captured.

50 years ago

Dec. 17, 1971

• A fire Thursday morning caused about $9,000 damage at a two-story apartment building at 1821 West Ninth Street, the Fire Department said. Two women in their apartments at the time escaped injury, Capt. Ed Watson of Fire Station No. 5 said. The fire started about 7:50 a.m. in the living room of the first floor apartment occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Harris Warner. Mrs. Warner was awakened by the fire and ran outside. Mrs. Marie Gibson was in her apartment on the second floor when she noticed some smoke and ran outside, Watson said.

25 years ago

Dec. 17, 1996

• The Little Rock School District on Monday asked to drop a request to be released from federal court supervision of its desegregation plan, according to court documents. The district originally asked in May to end federal court jurisdiction in the 14-year-old lawsuit, and U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright denied the request Sept. 23. In October, the district asked Wright to reconsider her decision. She has not acted on the request.

10 years ago

Dec. 17, 2011

• The state Supreme Court's disciplinary committee took action against two attorneys in decisions released Thursday. Gregory Jones of Fayetteville was placed on interim suspension after the court's Committee on Professional Conduct found that he "poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to his clients if he continues to practice law." The committee cited allegations of client abandonment, failure to return client files, and lawsuits against Jones in state and federal court over alleged improprieties involving client funds and fees. The committee also suspended the license of Michael Eugene Karney of College Station, Texas, for 36 months and fined him $5,000. Karney worked at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2004 to 2007 as legal branch chief, despite the suspensions of his Oklahoma and Arkansas law licenses in 2005. He then worked for the commission as an attorney adviser. Both positions required him to be a member of the bar.