Pine Bluff area Church News beginning Dec. 17

• EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will present its annual Women's Day Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Margaret Gatson of Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church. The community is invited to attend in person, on Facebook Live or by Instagram.

• AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., invites everyone to worship with them at 11 a.m. Sunday. The youth department will present its annual Christmas program. The guest saxophonist will be Darnell Cannward. Patrice Emerson and Tasha Woods are youth leaders and the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is pastor. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety guidelines are in effect every Sunday.

• ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 900 University Drive, will host a holiday food distribution in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank from 2-4 p.m. Monday. The distribution is open to the community and should serve 200 households, according to a news release.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will give out food boxes on Monday from 1-2 p.m. or until all boxes are gone, according to a news release. Masks and other safety protocols are still in effect due to the pandemic. New clients must have their ID/driver's license and a bill that shows their address and name. Current clients with the food pantry will only need their ID. Also, all clients must complete a new intake form to receive a box Jan. 17.

• NEWBIRTH BAPTIST CHURCH, 401 E. Fifth Ave., will host its Share the Warmth Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will hand out coats, hats, gloves, and scarves to those who attend the event. Details: (870) 536-3231.

• SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a Christmas concert and the community is invited to attend. The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Christmas concert 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. This band includes area high school and college students as well as band directors. This event is free.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will give out Christmas baskets from its food pantry Saturday from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. The community is invited to attend the drive-thru distribution, according to a news release.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). The public is invited to participate. Registration is free and can be done through Dec. 19 at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

