Prairie Grove School Board OKs $1,000 bonuses

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Full-time employees with the Prairie Grove School District might just have a merrier Christmas this year.

The Prairie Grove School Board unanimously approved a one-time, $1,000 bonus for all full-time employees at its Tuesday meeting. The total cost of the bonuses will be $308,000, according to Superintendent Reba Holmes.

"Our teachers, staff and administration work tirelessly to support and educate our students," board president Casie Ruland said. "It is our honor to be able to give a bonus at any opportunity that arises."

Board member William Dick spoke in favor of the bonus.

"We just felt like they were deserving of it," Dick said after the meeting.

The board actually voted on the one-time bonus twice.

The board discussed the bonuses in executive session during its Tuesday meeting, according to Holmes, and the board voted to approve the bonuses afterward in a public session without any discussion. Holmes said she thought the across-the-board bonuses could be brought up in executive session because they are personnel-related, but the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act permits executive sessions only for the purpose of considering employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, or disciplining of a specific officer or employee.

It does not allow private discussion of across-the-board pay increases or bonuses.

Holmes said Wednesday she wanted to make it right. A special meeting was called for that evening with a recommendation to approve a one-time, $1,000 bonus as the only item on the agenda. The board members approved the bonuses again at that meeting without any discussion.

Ruland said afterward the discussion about the bonuses in executive session was her "oversight."

"We definitely want to correct that, and that's why we had the meeting to make everything perfected," she said.

In other action last week, the board approved a motion to purchase 26 additional security cameras for the high school for $26,833 from Solve for Tech.

The board approved the purchase of 19 cameras for the high school last month, and board member Shawn Shrum was interested then in how much it would cost to purchase the remainder of the security cameras needed at the high school.

"This will finish the high school this year," Shawn Witt, chief information officer, told board members.

During the curriculum report, Assistant Superintendent Pete Joenks said the district has submitted an application to renew its Charter Conversion High School status for Prairie Grove High for the next five years.