Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS
Bentonville 62,
Portland (Ore.) Roosevelt 21
Bentonville scored the first 22 points Thursday afternoon and cruised to an opening-round victory during Yellow Pool play at the KSA Classic Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.
Vanderbilt signee Jada Brown scored seven of the Lady Tigers' first-quarter points and finished with 17 to lead a trio in double figures. Abbey Kate Sanders added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Ella Campbell finished with 10.
The running clock began in the second quarter as Bentonville led 41-7 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers return to action at 7:30 Central time today against Omaha (Neb.) Westside.
Gravette 49,
Miami, Okla. 23
Gravette bolted to an early 17-5 lead and cruised to a win Thursday night at Miami.
Alexa Parker had 19 points and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Lions, who led 31-11 at halftime and 45-18 after three quarters.
BOYS
Springdale 85,
McDonald County Mo. 60
Courtland Muldrew scored 32 points to power the Red'Dogs to a first-round win in the McDonald County tournament on Thursday.