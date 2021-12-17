Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

Bentonville 62,

Portland (Ore.) Roosevelt 21

Bentonville scored the first 22 points Thursday afternoon and cruised to an opening-round victory during Yellow Pool play at the KSA Classic Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

Vanderbilt signee Jada Brown scored seven of the Lady Tigers' first-quarter points and finished with 17 to lead a trio in double figures. Abbey Kate Sanders added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Ella Campbell finished with 10.

The running clock began in the second quarter as Bentonville led 41-7 at halftime.

The Lady Tigers return to action at 7:30 Central time today against Omaha (Neb.) Westside.

Gravette 49,

Miami, Okla. 23

Gravette bolted to an early 17-5 lead and cruised to a win Thursday night at Miami.

Alexa Parker had 19 points and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Lions, who led 31-11 at halftime and 45-18 after three quarters.

BOYS

Springdale 85,

McDonald County Mo. 60

Courtland Muldrew scored 32 points to power the Red'Dogs to a first-round win in the McDonald County tournament on Thursday.