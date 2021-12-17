PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville's Nimrod heads for Rocky Top

BENTONVILLE -- It was the fitting end for Chas Nimrod's speech before he signed his football national letter of intent with Tennessee.

"Rocky Top, here I come," the Bentonville senior receiver said during Wednesday's ceremony at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

It won't be long before Nimrod will make his way to the Knoxville, Tenn., campus. He reports next month to enroll in classes, which allows him to participate in the Volunteers' spring workouts with hopes of immediately contributing at receiver.

He also made it known that he wants to play soon, no matter what it takes.

"If it's on kickoffs, then that's what I will do," Nimrod said. "I like being on the outside, but going into the slot is fun. It shows that I can do both.

"For the moment, I'm going to be in the weight room, working on my agility and getting stronger. They said they don't plan on redshirting anybody, but if I were to go there for spring drills and they think I need to be redshirted, then they would redshirt me."

The 6-2 Nimrod is one of the most highly-sought football players in Bentonville's recent history. He finished his senior season with 48 catches for 972 yards and 13 touchdowns, and much of that came despite being double- and triple-teamed by opposing defenses.

He received offers from more than 20 major colleges, including a number of teams in Power 5 conferences. Nimrod, however, made Tennessee his final decision over Utah State after lengthy discussions with his parents and Bentonville Coach Jody Grant. He made his verbal commitment with the Volunteers just before his senior season started.

"The coaching staff did a phenomenal job of recruiting him and developing a relationship with him, his family and me," Grant said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how this looks for him.

"I told Chas to go through the process and let's see who's recruiting him and what offers he was getting. We collectively would visit, and it all went through his family. I said, 'Chas, you're going to get a lot of outside pressure to go to certain places, and you do what's best for you and what feels right for you.' "

