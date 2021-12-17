Pulaski County redistricting map for Quorum Court OK'd

After weeks of collecting public input, the Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a redistricting map for the county's Quorum Court.

The map, known as Alternative 4a, received overwhelming support from submitted comments with 106 of 150 public comments asking the commission to choose the option. The commission has stated the alternative cleans up lines in the downtown areas and combines the neighborhoods of Wellington and St. Charles.

Election Commission Chairman Kristi Stahr said she chose Alternative 4a for multiple reasons, including that public comment widely supported it. She said it also distributed population to allow for growth in areas such as District 1 while maintaining as many communities of interest as possible.

"I really like how 4a addresses those issues," Stahr said.

Commissioner Susan Inman said the map won't change any districts for current justices of the peace.

"They have new constituents or lost some constituents, but they are in the same district they were in before," Inman said.

Overall, she said public response was the biggest deciding factor for her.

[MAP: Compare the approved and current Pulaski County district maps » arkansasonline.com/1217pcqcmaps/]

"We listened to the people," Inman said during the meeting. "We heard you, and we appreciate that effort."

Election Commissioner David Scott said he liked the option partly because of the public support. He also noted it had six majority minority districts, which was comparable to other map alternatives.

"The districts are not changed that much compared to the current districts," Scott noted.

Staff told commissioners that three people were in favor of Alternative 4 and six people were in favor of Alternative 5. At the same time, 18 people commented specifically against Alternative 5 -- an option submitted by former election commissioner Evelyn Gomez.

While Gomez claimed Alternative 5 added an additional majority minority district, public response was concerned by the breaking of communities of interest and current districts held by Black incumbents.

Alternative 5 would have forced incumbent justices of the peace to run against each other in Districts 1, 2 and 10. Those seats are held by Doug Reed, Tyler Denton and Kristina Gulley. Districts 3, 7 and 9 would have had no incumbents. Those seats are held by Kathy Lewison, Teresa Coney and Judy Green.

An Alternative 6 was submitted by the Pulaski Quorum Court and barely changed existing district lines. It was rarely mentioned in public comments.

Inman said she was surprised by the unanimous decision.

"We all worked together," Inman said. "Progress can be made between Democrats and Republicans for the right purposes."