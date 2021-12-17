Quilt society holds December meeting

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Dec. 9 in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at Stuttgart with nine members present, according to a news release.

The leader opened the meeting with a reading from the Gospel of St. Luke 2:1-20, including well-known verse 14: "Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests."

Happy Birthday greetings for December were extended to five members. They were serenaded with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" by the group.

The members were also reminded to bring beans for the Inter-Church-Community Ministry Food Bank.

At Show and Tell, a member had a black and white table runner and cozy. Another showed her counted cross-stitch Last Supper tapestry. Another had a family tree quilt top while another showed her African Queen quilt top.

"Everyone enjoyed playing the round-robin game and much merriment ensued as we tried to remember our 'right' from our 'left," according to the release.

The winner let everyone pick several prizes from the pile of goodies.

A Christmas potluck lunch was enjoyed by all with several exchanges of recipes. The members also reminisced about past Christmases and several members exchanged Christmas "treats" and wished everyone a "Happy Christmas."

The next meeting will be a Sit 'n Sew on Jan. 12 at the church. Participants should their bring their lunch as well as ideas for a civic project for 2022.