Ramirez to miss final two nonconference games









University of Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez will miss the Razorbacks' final two nonconference games because of an undisclosed procedure, Razorbacks women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors said on a Zoom call Thursday.

Ramirez, the lone senior on the roster, is one of five Razorbacks averaging in double figures in scoring at 10.3 points per game. She's also one of three Arkansas players who have started all 11 games this season and is averaging a team-high 28.5 minutes per game. The 5-9 guard from San Antonio also leads the team with 21 three-point field goals.

The Razorbacks (9-2) will take on the University of Central Arkansas at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, then finish nonconference play by hosting Creighton on Tuesday at p.m. at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Neighbors didn't go into specifics about Ramirez's issue, but said she's expected to be back for the SEC opener at Ole Miss on Dec. 30.

"We had to make the choice on something for her, whether she was going to miss a couple games and when she was going to miss," Neighbors said. "We felt like this was the best little stretch for us to get what she needed to have done done and then she could have the Christmas break to recover as well."

That will leave Arkansas with 10 available players this weekend since junior Erynn Barnum and freshman Emrie Ellis have also been ruled out for the UCA game because of undisclosed injuries, Neighbors said.







