Gentry council vacates alley, approves final plat

GENTRY -- The Gentry City Council vacated an alley, approved a final plat and approved ordinances regulating fees, procedures and setting salaries for elected officials and the Planning Commission on Dec. 6.

Following a public hearing held immediately prior to the regular council meeting, an alley located between South Otis and South McKinnon avenues was vacated. The city received assurances the landowner would grant the city an easement for its utilities in the alleyway.

Johnston said a developer planning to build on the property on the west side of South Gentry Boulevard planned to move the utilities if the city grants the request to vacate the alley.

The ordinance was passed on three readings with a single vote.

Also passed by an ordinance was the approval of the final plat of Phase 3 of the Rustic Flats Subdivision, located west of Gentry Boulevard and along Meeker Drive.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, in a special session on Dec. 2, unanimously approved the final plat. The plat approval was scheduled for consideration by the commission at its regular meeting Nov. 18, but the matter was tabled because the materials presented lacked required certifications. Those were supplied during the special meeting.

The council approved a five-year extension of its contract with Republic Services for trash services with a 3% annual increase and adding four street lights in Round Prairie Estates. Republic Services has provided trash service for the last five years, and the contract allowed renewal for one five-year term without the bid process for a new contract.

In addition, ordinances were passed on three readings setting fees for preliminary plats and special Planning Commission meetings. The minimum fee for preliminary plats will be $100 plus $1 for each lot. The fee to request a special meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission will be $875.

The mayor's full-time base salary was set at $55,000, with $75,000 being the maximum salary. Salaries for elected officials and the Planning Commission were also set by ordinance.

An ordinance was approved which allows newly annexed properties to come into the city zoned A-1 agricultural without going to the Planning Commission but with other zoning options requiring a public hearing and Planning Commission approval.

A lien resolution was passed setting the lien amount of $9,657.86 to be applied to 119 N. Nelson Ave. for city contracted cleanup of the property.

Kevin Johnston, Gentry's mayor, reported that he had been contacted by a potential buyer of property located at 117 N. Smith Ave. and the potential buyer had promised to finish the cleanup of the property if it is purchased. Johnson said he would get bids for the property cleanup should they be needed at the next council meeting in order to bring the property back into code compliance.

Adopted by resolution was a city budget package for 2022. The council had reviewed the budget in planning meetings over the past month and unanimously adopted the budget Dec. 6.

Johnston notified the council that the council seat held by Kristi Reams (Ward 2) had been vacated due to her moving out of the ward and state law required the council to appoint a replacement. David Page was appointed by unanimous vote to fill the remainder of Reams' term.

Johnston also reported on progress at the splash pad, the sports complex and the water storage facility. Both the splash pad and the sports complex project are nearing completion. Construction on the water tower will continue, with completion expected next summer.

