Razorbacks to play at Kauffman Stadium in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play two baseball midweek games against Nebraska-Omaha in 2022, including at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

The Razorbacks and Mavericks are scheduled to play at Baum-Walker Stadium on March 2 and at Kauffman Stadium on March 23. The games will be the first between the programs since 1965.

Omaha was 22-25 overall and 14-12 in Summit League play last season. The Mavericks were an NCAA Tournament team in 2019.

Arkansas previously announced a 54-game schedule for 2022, two games below the maximum number allowed by the NCAA. The addition of Omaha will give the Razorbacks 36 scheduled games in Fayetteville next year.

In November, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said he was OK with playing a 54-game schedule, but was still looking into scheduling options.

“If something happens to where we can get another game, we’ll definitely do it,” Van Horn said.

The Razorbacks have played in Kauffman Stadium — home to Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals — once before, in 2017 when Arkansas defeated Kansas State 6-5 in a midweek game.

Arkansas’ roster typically includes several players from the Kansas City area, including six in 2022. Among them is junior second baseman Robert Moore, whose father, Dayton, is the general manager of the Royals.

Other Razorbacks from the area include first baseman/outfielder Brady Slavens, pitchers Zebulon Vermillion and Mark Adamiak, and infielders Jude Putz and Kendall Diggs.

Van Horn also grew up near Kansas City in Grandview, Mo. Prior to the Razorbacks’ game against Kansas State in 2017, Van Horn said he attended a lot of Royals’ games at Kauffman Stadium while in high school.

“I’ve got a lot of good memories there,” he said.



