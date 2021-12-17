Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Secret Courier in the fourth

BEST BET In Dreams in the sixth

LONG SHOT Cash Light in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 20-56 (35.8 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

MILANA** has not raced in 10 months, but she has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures and has recorded three swift breezes for winning connections. VILLAREGGIA earned a competitive figure in a second-place finish at Indiana, and she is taking a significant drop in price after a dull effort at Churchill. MISS ALPHA BELLA was forwardly placed in a fifth-place finish just two weeks back, and she has eight in-the-money finishes, but she is also a 16-race maiden.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Milana;Cohen;Martin;5-2

6 Villareggia;Cabrera;Matthews;2-1

3 Miss Alpha Bella;Gonzalez;Chleborad;3-1

7 Caged Bear;Vazquez;Jackson;8-1

2 Briar Thicket;Harr;Cline;6-1

1 Miss Allie Grace;Lopez;Hewitt;15-1

5 Adele's Bling;Jordan;Durham;12-1

2 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

PERSISTO** has won two of his past four two-turn races while competing at a higher class level, and she is having blinkers removed for new and winning trainer Tom Amoss. KALALOU was a 6-length winner at this claiming price in her first start last winter at Oaklawn, and she returns fresh and drew an advantageous post. IJUSTWANTAHAVEFUN exits a competitive second-place finish against state-bred rivals at Indiana, and she does pick up a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Persisto;Santana;Amoss;9-5

1 Kalalou;Cabrera;Moquett;5-2

6 Ijustwantahavefun;Cohen;Broberg;5-1

4 Daring;Torres;Puhl;12-1

7 Road Test;Jordan;Martin;4-1

2 Tesuque;Vazquez;Broberg;8-1

3 Way too Smarte;Court;Hughes;15-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

CASH LIGHT** showed good speed before tiring in her only race last winter, and she has recorded encouraging works for her return and may lead this field past every pole. LITTLE BURRITO raced evenly in a fifth-place finish here opening day, but she is dropping into a maiden-claimer and finished second with today's rider aboard at Delaware. LIFE OF SATURDAYS has not raced since June, but she was narrowly defeated twice last season at Oaklawn, and her recent works in Kentucky look good on paper.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Cash Light;Court;Martin;10-1

6 Little Burrito;Hiraldo;Moysey;5-2

9 Life of Saturdays;Cabrera;Hawley;3-1

5 Courtney Fay;Arrieta;Smith;4-1

8 Sailaway and Hide;Bailey;Rhea;8-1

4 Frankies Moonshine;Jordan;Holthus;6-1

7 On a Shoestring;Harr;Dixon;15-1

1 Feminine Allure;Canchari;McBride;15-1

2 Courageous Cappen;Wales;McBride;20-1

4 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SECRET COURIER**** has not raced since August, but he defeated allowance rivals in his first race last winter at Oaklawn, and he holds a big talent advantage at today's claiming price, and his recent workouts have been sharp. TIME HEIST has finished in the money in five consecutive races in Ohio, and he did win a conditioned claiming race last season at Oaklawn. MINE MY TIME splashed his way to a second-place finish in his last start at Hawthorne, and he is taking a drop in claiming price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Secret Courier;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

4 Time Heist;Jordan;Puhl;5-2

2 Mine My Time;Cabrera;Rosin;5-1

8 Flatoutjustice;Torres;Matthews;9-2

1 Whenthedovescry;Vazquez;Broberg;6-1

3 Olson;Bailey;Haran;12-1

5 Splash for Gold;Gonzalez;Mason;6-1

7 Two Dot;Borel;Borel;15-1

5 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

BICAMERAL** followed a second-place debut with a distant third-place finish in the Grade I Del Mar Debutante, and she is back in with maidens and sports good works since arriving in Hot Springs. RUN THE TAP had to overcome a troubled start in a useful fourth-place debut sprinting 7-furlongs at Churchill, and she is bred top and bottom to excel around two turns. MARIAH'S FORTUNE has finished in the money in all three of her races, and the Indiana shipper picks up leading rider Florent Geroux.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Bicameral;Santana;Baltas;2-1

2 Run the Tap;Cohen;McPeek;3-1

7 Mariah's Fortune;Geroux;Cox;7-2

1 Dunvegan Doll;Cabrera;McPeek;4-1

3 Princedreamcess;Arrieta;Mason;6-1

4 Most Empressive;Gonzalez;Barkley;12-1

6 Clay's Cloud Burst;Harr;Cline;15-1

6 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 2-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

IN DREAMS*** set an honest pace before drawing off with authority in a 6-length maiden win at Churchill, and the rapidly improving colt is treated with Lasix for the first time. CHASING TIME rallied in a maiden breaking win at Churchill, and the consistent colt is always well backed at the windows and is another treated with Lasix for the first time. AQUITANIA ARRIVAL finished second last month in the Zia Juvenile, and he has competed against better at Santa Anita and Del Mar.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 In Dreams;Geroux;Cox;7-2

7 Chasing Time;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

8 Aquitania Arrival;Vazquez;Amescua;3-1

2 Sonnyisnotsofunny;Franco;Deville;6-1

6 Magnolia Midnight;Cabrera;Stewart;5-1

5 American Chaos;Canchari;DiVito;8-1

3 Citrus Bay;Arrieta;Tranquilino;15-1

1 Bitcoin Banker;Hiraldo;Deville;15-1

7 Purse $36,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

BOURBON FRONTIER** easily defeated optional claimers at Delaware, and he has worked smartly at Oaklawn and figures near the lead throughout. KATZARELLI tired after opening a big early lead in a two-turn race at Churchill, and kinder rating from new rider Ramon Vazquez can get him home in front. CATHOLIC GUILT used his speed to advantage in winning two of three route races last season at Oaklawn, and he is back in the barn of trainer William Martin after two races with another trainer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Bourbon Frontier;Santana;Hollendorfer;6-1

1 Katzarelli;Vazquez;Williams;8-1

10 Catholic Guilt;Cabrera;Martin;10-1

6 Sun Daddy;Franco;McKnight;5-1

7 Centrifuge;Arrieta;Contreras;7-2

9 Lake Nakuru;Court;Cash;3-1

2 Alex Joon;Canchari;Brennan;12-1

3 Englander;Gonzalez;Barkley;8-1

8 Stock Deal;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

4 Grand Design;Torres;Barkley;20-1

8 Purse $101,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

COACH*** is a multiple graded stake-placed filly who raced well last season at Oaklawn, and top trainer Brad Cox is likely to have her ready to fire. JILTED BRIDE won two allowance races last season at Oaklawn, her Beyer figures are competitive with the top selection, and she is back on Lasix after a third-place finish in graded company at Belmont. W W FITZY is another who raced consistently well last season at Oaklawn, and she possesses good early speed and is a threat to win for the 10th time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Coach;Santana;Cox;2-1

4 Jilted Bride;Vazquez;Asmussen;5-2

2 W W Fitzy;Arrieta;Contreras;9-2

3 West Side Girl;Cohen;Hollendorfer;8-1

6 Hypernova;Franco;Amoss;6-1

5 Wellington Wonder;Cabrera;Garcia;6-1

1 Aura;Geroux;Asmussen;8-1

9 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

BEAUMONT BEAUX* was narrowly defeated two races back at Indiana, and he is back sprinting after a useful two-turn effort. FUNANDFUNNY has consistently competitive Beyer figures, and he did break his maiden last season at Oaklawn. AXIS broke poorly in a sixth-place finish opening day, but he had finished second in his three previous races at Thistledown.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Beaumont Beaux;Bailey;Haran;7-2

4 Funandfunny;Cabrera;Loy;9-2

7 Axis;Franco;Puhl;8-1

1 My Little Tipsy;Lopez;Rhea;8-1

8 Familiar Ways;Jordan;Cash;15-1

5 Hard to Park;Harr;Cline;3-1

3 Stud Puppy;Arrieta;Zito;6-1

10 Kat's Hitman;Court;Hewitt;12-1

2 Sporty Flyer;Gonzalez;Frazee;10-1

9 Papa Star;Santana;Stuart;8-1