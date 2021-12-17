BOYS

BIGELOW 35, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 33 Javon Orr's eight points were pivotal in helping Bigelow (6-2, 5-0 2A-5) hold on. Keithlin Brown had seven points for the Panthers. Connor Riddle delivered 18 points while Nathan Emmert added 13 points for South Side Bee Branch (10-11, 0-5).

CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 58, QUITMAN 27 Three players had double figures for Conway St. Joseph (9-2, 4-1 2A-5), which is riding a four-game winning streak. Luke Briggler had 18 points for the Bulldogs, who will play on the road again today at Marshall. Luke Pope scored 14 points and Jake Hill added 13 points for Conway St. Joseph. Bo Mauldin turned in nine points to power Quitman (5-6, 3-2).

DUMAS 51, DOLLARWAY 15 Tommy Reddick provided 17 points and three steals as Dumas (8-0) pushed around its former conference rivals. Mike Reddick had eight points for the Bobcats.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 54, NASHVILLE 53, OT Landin Kizer propelled Fountain Lake (8-1, 2-0 4A-7) to a comeback victory. The senior had 28 points for the Cobras, who trailed 46-36 at the end of the third quarter but rallied to send the game into overtime tied at 50-50. Evan East ended with nine points for Fountain Lake. Elijah Harris carried Nashville (4-2, 1-1) with 13 points. Vaster Cooper followed with nine points.

GIRLS

BIGELOW 46, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 34 Jenna Starks and Emma Wilson both had 15 points for Bigelow (5-2, 4-0 2A-5) in a hard-fought win. Aubrey Evans chipped in with 14 points for the Lady Panthers. Jewel Walley made five three-pointers and ended with 15 points for South Side Bee Branch (10-11, 3-2).

CORNING 52, PIGGOTT 23 Whitley Bolen turned in 14 points for Corning (7-2, 4-1 3A-3), which won its fifth consecutive game. Kenlie Watson scored 13 points and Presley Martin supplied 12 points for the Lady Bobcats.

GRAVETTE 49, MIAMI, OKLA. 23 Alexa Parkers churned out 19 points in a 26-point victory for Gravette (6-4), which has won two of its last three games. Reese Hamilton scored nine points and Kelsey Fletcher contributed eight points for the Lady Lions.

MAMMOTH SPRING 61, WILLOW SPRINGS, MO. 38 Brynn Washam's 17 points to launch Mammoth Spring (13-4) to Saturday's championship game in its Battle of the Border Tournament. Megyn Upton had 15 points, Sara Crowe scored 13 points and Tay Davis added 12 points for the Lady Bears.

NASHVILLE 60, FOUNTAIN LAKE 32 Lauren Carver had 13 of her 19 points in the first half as Nashville (10-2, 2-0 4A-7) pounded the host team. Kyleigh Scoggins scored 11 points and Sidney Townsend provided nine points for the Scrapperettes. Paige Davis led the way with nine points for Fountain Lake (3-3, 0-2).

QUITMAN 46, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 31 Silver Milliniks checked in with 16 points for Quitman (10-1, 5-0 2A-5), winner of four straight games. Taylor Hooten scored 14 points and Katelyn Black finished with 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Olivia Williams paced Conway St. Joseph (1-10, 1-4).

RECTOR 43, BUFFALO ISLAND CENTRAL 28 Ellie Ford continued to sore up the scoring charts for Rector (8-5, 5-1 2A-3) in a big victory. Ford had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cougars, who've won seven of their past eight games.





