Signing Day report

Booneville QB signs with Harding University

Randon Ray, a senior quarterback who led Booneville to the Class 3A state semifinals, signed a national letter of intent to play football at Harding University.

Originally Ray had accepted an offer to play baseball at the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain in Mena.

Ray ran for a school-record 4,342 yards on 538 carries (8.1 per carry). He rushed for 1,609 yards during his senior season, including a season- and career-high 220 in a playoff win over Glen Rose in his final game at Bearcat Stadium. He also scored 33 touchdowns this season.

Har-Ber lineman Struebing signs with Central Arkansas

Jack Struebing, who was a rare four-year starter on the offensive line at Springdale Har-Ber, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at the University of Central Arkansas.

Struebing was a two-time all-state selection for the Wildcats and was chosen to the 7A-West all-conference team three times. He graded out at 90 percent as a blocker and did not allow a sack in the 2021 season. He also recorded over 50 pancake blocks.

“Signing with UCA meant a lot to me,” Struebing said. “Both of my parents went to UCA and my brother played at Hendrix, so I know the area pretty well. Even though there were bigger schools that I could have gone to, after my official visit with my dad to UCA, I told him this is the school that feels right to me. So within a matter of 48 hours, I committed and signed.”

Sutulovich makes it official with Air Force

Jace Sutulovich, a senior offensive lineman at Siloam Springs, signed a letter of intent with Air Force Academy on Wednesday.

The 6-2, 286-pound Sutulovich also had scholarship offers from New Mexico, Georgetown,

Central Arkansas.

“He had several offers, but it comes back to the fact that he is a service person,” Si-loam Springs Coach Brandon Craig said. “We did community service in the program and he went beyond that. He did a lot of work for veterans hospital down in Fayetteville. The kid’s just an unbelievable person.”

Siloam Springs’ Talley to walk on at Arkansas

Hunter Talley, a 6-5, 200-pound senior quarterback at Si-loam Springs, signed a letter of intent as a preferred walkon as a tight end at the University of Arkansas.

Talley said visiting at Arkansas with Coach Sam Pittman and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains helped seal Talley’s commitment.

“I went on a couple of visits and got a good look at the program from behind the scenes a little bit, had some good meetings with Coach Pittman and Coach Loggains,” Talley said. “Clearly, it just felt like home.”

Talley is a two-time all-state selection for Siloam Springs as a junior and senior.

As a senior, Talley accounted for nearly 85 percent of the Panthers’ offense, rushing 185 times for 1,164 yards and 19 touchdowns. Talley also completed 163 of 301 passes for 2,236 yards and 17 touchdowns. He accounted for 3,400 yards of the Panthers’ team total of 4,001.

JBU signs Siloam Springs GK Riley

Three years ago, Regan Riley was playing club soccer in Hawaii when she met John Brown women’s soccer Coach Kathleen Paulsen in Las Vegas during a soccer showcase.

“That’s where I met Coach Kathleen, long before I knew I was a

mile from JBU,” Riley said.

Riley, a 5-11 goalkeeper, wound up moving from Hawaii to Siloam Springs after her freshman year, and on Wednesday she signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Paulsen and the Golden Eagles.

“I got offers from more than one school and I went on multiple college visits and I couldn’t find a better coach and team than Coach Kathleen Paulsen and JBU, and I just fell in love with the school and decided to go to JBU,” Riley said.

Riley was a 5A-West all-conference selection for the Lady Panthers as a junior, recording 43 saves and only allowing 10 goals in 19 games last season for the Lady Panthers (14-4-1).