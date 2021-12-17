Siloam Springs School Board OKs purchase of two lots on Cheri Whitlock Drive

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs School Board approved the purchase of two lots of the 2800 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive on Dec. 7.

The two lots, which are approximately 2.3 and 3.05 acres in size, are adjacent to land the district owns and on which the district is planning to build a baseball and softball complex. The properties were originally on the market for just more than $400,000, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

Wiggins said the district put in an offer for $350,000. The seller countered with an offer of $375,000, which Wiggins accepted pending board approval. Board member Travis Jackson made the motion to approve, and it passed with a 5-0 vote.

Wiggins said Tuesday there are no current plans for the land, but it "gives us options in the future."

In his administration report, Wiggins said the district continues to work with an architect about preliminary layouts for the district's future administration building, which will be built near the high school. He said there are two layouts, one for a one-story building and another for a two-story building.

"We're hashing through those two plans to come up with the best solution for us for efficiency and cost," Wiggins said.

Wiggins reported the district has been refurbishing the sound system at the Panther Activity Center, the main competition arena at Siloam Springs High School. Wiggins said the speaker portion of that project has been completed.

"Sound should be much crisper," he said.

Wiggins also gave an update on an "emergency situation" with the roof at Panther Arena at Siloam Springs Middle School.

The roof on the front part of the building, which covers the lobby, restrooms and classroom, has experienced some leaks recently.

"We knew we had some problems there," Wiggins said.

He said addressing the roof system has been on the facilities master plan for several years and it has been approved for replacement, but the state has failed to provide money.

He said the recent issue forced the district to act quickly as there were "quite a few leaks at one time."

Wiggins asked two companies for bids to address the leaks, and he accepted the bid of Tremco for $34,961.84. The other bid was from Harness Roofing at $63,041.

Terri Raskiewicz, chief financial officer of the district, reported the district has received 45% of its budgeted revenue for the 2021-22 school year.

The district is projected to receive $40,350,355 in total revenue for the current school year, and so far it has received $18,118,873, according to a financial report.

In the celebrations segment early in the meeting, the board heard from high school choral teacher Julianna Tufts, who introduced high school/middle school choral teacher Ethan Wells.

Wells was recently named the Arkansas Choral Directors Association Region 6 Jr. High Distinguished Director.

"We're so lucky to have him here," Tufts said of Wells. "Our students are so lucky to have him here."

Said Wiggins: "We have an absolutely outstanding choir program."

The board also welcomed new member Misti Stephens, who was attending her first board meeting as a member of the board. Stephens was appointed to the spot that was vacated when Connie Matchell resigned.

In other action items, the school board approved:

• November 2021 financial statement.

• Additional compensation for teachers serving more than 150 students: Martin Rhodes, Elizabeth Gish, David Moose and Arlie Templeton.

• Accepted licensed resignations from Tiffany Hamilton, high school AVTF teacher, and Betty Pitner, middle school language arts.

• Hired licensed staff for 2021-22 school year: Daulton Coffey, high school social studies.

• Approved the transfer of two students into the district.

• Approved the transfer of two students out of the district.