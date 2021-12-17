Siloam Springs tables budget resolution, seeks more details

SILOAM SPRINGS — During the city board meeting on Dec. 7, city directors voted to table Resolution 66-21 regarding the passing of the annual budget until the next city board meeting on Tuesday.

City directors voted 4-1 to table the budget with Director Brad Burns voting no and Director Reid Carroll absent from the meeting. The reason for tabling the budget had to do with a difference in numbers for capital outlay projects, which was pointed out by Director David Allen.

Allen said he noticed the total amount for capital outlay projects for 2022 in the memo given to the board for the resolution exceeds $13.5 million, yet the amount given to the board during the budget workshops totaled only $7.1 million.

Finance Director Christina Petriches said the workshop slide presented during the workshops listed only significant capital outlay projects and not all capital outlay projects.

When Allen asked why the city did not list all capital outlay projects, Petriches said this was because the city has a large number of capital outlay projects for 2022, so only the significant ones were listed, Petriches said.

Allen said he could not support a budget that does not have all of the information listed in it. Allen also asked about whether voting for this budget inherently gives approval for the East Main Street Project.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson told Allen there is no money for the East Main project other than the cost of doing the final engineering.

Patterson also said while he and Petriches did not go through every line item, they did go through the highlights on the budget page of every department and that the city would be happy to change the process going forward.

“We want you to see the bigger projects but also to give you the opportunity to look at the individual page of each department’s budget to see those capital projects that are in that budget,” Patterson said.

Director Mindy Hunt brought up the idea of tabling the budget resolution until the board has the information at the next meeting.

City director Lesa Rissler thanked Petriches for the work done to put the budget together but said she agrees with Allen and Hunt that transparency is critical for the citizens.

“We didn’t vote them in to do all the work that we’re supposed to do as directors,” Rissler said. “So I am not saying anything against you, Christina; you do a wonderful job.”

