Simmons to elevate women athletes

Simmons Bank is establishing customized programming with 10 major universities across its service area to enhance career development opportunities for women athletes while boosting diversity and recruitment efforts to bring women into careers in banking.

The Arkansas bank announced Thursday that it will be the main sponsor of women's athletics at the schools and create programming to promote women-in-business initiatives. Corporate sponsorship will stretch across multiple schools in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas and include every woman's team within each school's athletic program.

"In the banking industry, diversity is not where it needs to be," Simmons Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Makris said in announcing the program. "It's not something we can go out and hire to cure. If we are looking to develop women as leaders, minorities as leaders, it became obvious to us we're going to have to grow our own over time."

Simmons' initiative is a "game changer" for corporate sponsorship efforts tied to athletic programs, according to Jennifer Davis, chief marketing officer for Learfield, a collegiate sports marketing company that represents more than 200 colleges. Learfield was instrumental in linking Simmons with the universities in the bank's service area.

The Simmons initiative is notable for its focus on supporting every woman's athletic program at the schools and for crafting a comprehensive approach to developing business leaders after athletic careers are over, Davis said.

"Simmons is on the forefront of this effort ... to amplify women's athletics on the college level," she said.

"Some brands might consider college sports marketing just another way to get their logo out there but Simmons is demonstrating that it can be so much more than that and be a thought leader in building financial education and acknowledging the leadership contribution student athletes can make for the rest of their lives," Davis added.

A global study of male and female C-Suite executives conducted by Ernst & Young Global and espnW between 2013 and 2016 found a strong link between athletic participation and business success for women. The study found that 94% of women executives had a background in sports and over half participated at university levels. It also reported that 80% of women Fortune 500 executives had played competitive sports.

Collegiate women athletes will help the bank build corporate bench strength and diversify its workforce, Makris said.

"There may not be a better group to target long term than women athletes just because of the characteristics of those athletes -- what they've had to endure, the organization and dedication they have demonstrated at the highest level available to them today," he added.

The banking sector presents a variety of career opportunities, ranging from analytics to finance to information technology and cybersecurity. Simmons will offer program participants internships, leadership training, customized curriculum and mentoring programs and will encourage its vendors to participate in the effort, according to Elizabeth Machen, the bank's chief marketing officer.

"We want to introduce these women not only to the banking world, but to the professional world in general," Machen said. "We want to show what the professional working world is like and the opportunities available to them."

Simmons' initiative, with the working tagline of "supporting the lasting power of women in sports," will be introduced at Arkansas State, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Central Arkansas, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Oklahoma State, Southern Methodist, Texas Christian, the universities of Memphis and Missouri, and Vanderbilt.