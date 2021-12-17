High school basketball

Thursday’s scores
Boys
Blytheville 75, Highland 38
Cedarville 60, Waldron 38
Conway St. Joseph 58, Quitman 27
Dover 62, Kingston 31
Dumas 51, Dollarway 15
Gravette 43, Miami, Okla. 31
Greenville, Mo. 68, Piggott 36
Hackett 60, Johnson County Westside 30
Jonesboro 56, Vilonia 33
Jonesboro Westside 39, Trumann 34
Junction City 58, McGehee 36
Little Rock Christian 49, Pulaski Academy 32
Marvell-Elaine 61, Arkansas School for the Deaf 12
Mena 42, Bauxite 38
Midland 51, White County Central 49
Mountainburg 67, Magazine 43
Fountain Lake 54, Nashville 53, OT
Pangburn 37, Mountain View 35
Rose Bud 70, Cedar Ridge 37
Valley View 45, Brookland 43
West Side Greers Ferry 78, Izard County 63
Tournaments/Events
Bryant Classic
At Bryant
Texarkana, Texas 65, El Dorado 59
Bentonville West 56, Bryant 55
Tournaments/Events
Battle of the Border
At Mammoth Spring
Alton, Mo. 73, Mountain View-Liberty, Mo. 43
Girls
Benton Harmony Grove 61, Prescott 37
Bigelow 46, South Side Bee Branch 34
Bismarck 35, Ashdown 30
Cedar Ridge 56, Rose Bud 24
Centerpoint 48, Fouke 27
Corning 52, Piggott 23
Fort Smith Northside 38, Siloam Springs 28
Gravette 49, Miami, Okla. 23
Highland 77, Maynard 40
Kingston 51, Dover 28
Little Rock Christian 55, Pulaski Academy 48
Marvell-Elaine 50, Arkansas School for the Deaf 8
Mena 34, Bauxite 26
Mountainburg 47, Magazine 29
Nashville 60, Fountain Lake 32
Rector 43, Buffalo Island Central 28
Riverside 67, East Poinsett County 36
Vilonia 62, Fayetteville 34
White County Central 38, Midland 22
Tournaments/Events
Battle of the Border
At Mammoth Spring
Mammoth Spring 61, Willow Springs, Mo. 38
Thayer, Mo. 45, Viola 41
Today's games
Subject to change
Boys
Abundant Life at Southwest Christian
Arkadelphia at Hope*
Arkansas Arts Academy at Decatur
Atkins at Lonoke*
Augusta at McCrory*
Bald Knob at Cave City*
Bay at Earle
Beebe at Greenbrier*
Bentonville at Little Rock Central
Bigelow at Perryville*
Bradford at Wonderview*
Brinkley at Palestine-Wheatley*
Cabot at Maumelle
Caddo Hills at Horatio*
Camden Fairview at Texarkana*
Clarksville at Dardanelle
Conway Christian at Maumelle Charter*
Conway St. Joseph at Marshall*
Cossatot River at Hackett*
Cutter-Morning Star at Poyen*
Drew Central at Monticello*
Dumas at Crossett
East Poinsett County at Riverside
Elkins at Greenland*
Farmington at Berryville
Fayetteville at Jacksonville*
Foreman at Dierks*
Future School at Acorn*
Genoa Central at Glen Rose*
Gosnell at Osceola
Green Forest at West Fork*
Greene County Tech at Cotter
Gurdon at Spring Hill*
Guy-Perkins at Nevada*
Haas Hall Bentonville at Alpena*
Harding Academy at Newport*
Heber Springs at Ozark*
Hector at LISA Academy North*
Helena-West Helena at KIPP Delta
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge
Jasper at Lead Hill*
Johnson County Westside at County Line*
Kirby at Central Arkansas Christian*
Lafayette County at Bradley*
Lake Hamilton at Nettleton
Lavaca at Mansfield*
Life Way Christian at Eureka Springs*
Little Rock Southwest at eStem*
Malvern at De Queen*
Marmaduke at Cross County
Marvell-Elaine at Clarendon*
Mayflower at Baptist Prep*
Melbourne at Tuckerman*
Mountainburg at Haas Hall Fayetteville
Mountain Pine at Magnet Cove
Murfreesboro at Legacy Academy
Nemo Vista at Mount Vernon-Enola*
Norfork at England
Ozark Catholic at Mulberry*
Ozark Mountain at Kingston*
Paris at Danville
Pea Ridge at Huntsville*
Prairie Grove at Harrison*
Rector at Buffalo Island Central
Ridgefield Christian at Jonesboro Westside
Riverview at Clinton*
Rogers at Siloam Springs
Sacred Heart at Pottsville*
Sheridan at Episcopal Collegiate*
Shiloh Christian at Gentry*
Smackover at Parkers Chapel*
Springdale Har-Ber at Greenwood
Sylvan Hills at Joe T. Robinson*
Taylor at West Side Christian*
The New School at Haas Hall Rogers*
Timbo at Pangburn
Trumann at Wynne
Two Rivers at Deer*
Union Christian at Christian Ministries*
Valley Springs at Lincoln*
Watson Chapel at Stuttgart*
Western Yell County at Oden*
Woodlawn at Manila
Tournaments/Events
Bryant Classic
At Bryant
Bentonville West vs. Texarkana, Texas
El Dorado vs. Bryant
John Stanton Classic
At Conway
Hot Springs vs. Vilonia
Conway vs. Russellville
Cabot vs. Maumelle
Girls
Bearden at Junction City
Benton at Searcy
Hampton at Fordyce
Highland at Blytheville
Jonesboro Westside at Trumann
Lake Hamilton at Nettleton
North Little Rock at Greenwood
Pocahontas at Southside Batesville
Ridgefield Christian at Corning
Russellville at Rogers
Valley View at Brookland
Van Buren at Rogers Heritage
Tournaments/Events
Bryant Classic
At Bryant
El Dorado vs. Bryant
*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.