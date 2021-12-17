High school basketball

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Blytheville 75, Highland 38

Cedarville 60, Waldron 38

Conway St. Joseph 58, Quitman 27

Dover 62, Kingston 31

Dumas 51, Dollarway 15

Gravette 43, Miami, Okla. 31

Greenville, Mo. 68, Piggott 36

Hackett 60, Johnson County Westside 30

Jonesboro 56, Vilonia 33

Jonesboro Westside 39, Trumann 34

Junction City 58, McGehee 36

Little Rock Christian 49, Pulaski Academy 32

Marvell-Elaine 61, Arkansas School for the Deaf 12

Mena 42, Bauxite 38

Midland 51, White County Central 49

Mountainburg 67, Magazine 43

Fountain Lake 54, Nashville 53, OT

Pangburn 37, Mountain View 35

Rose Bud 70, Cedar Ridge 37

Valley View 45, Brookland 43

West Side Greers Ferry 78, Izard County 63

Tournaments/Events

Bryant Classic

At Bryant

Texarkana, Texas 65, El Dorado 59

Bentonville West 56, Bryant 55

Tournaments/Events

Battle of the Border

At Mammoth Spring

Alton, Mo. 73, Mountain View-Liberty, Mo. 43

Girls

Benton Harmony Grove 61, Prescott 37

Bigelow 46, South Side Bee Branch 34

Bismarck 35, Ashdown 30

Cedar Ridge 56, Rose Bud 24

Centerpoint 48, Fouke 27

Corning 52, Piggott 23

Fort Smith Northside 38, Siloam Springs 28

Gravette 49, Miami, Okla. 23

Highland 77, Maynard 40

Kingston 51, Dover 28

Little Rock Christian 55, Pulaski Academy 48

Marvell-Elaine 50, Arkansas School for the Deaf 8

Mena 34, Bauxite 26

Mountainburg 47, Magazine 29

Nashville 60, Fountain Lake 32

Rector 43, Buffalo Island Central 28

Riverside 67, East Poinsett County 36

Vilonia 62, Fayetteville 34

White County Central 38, Midland 22

Tournaments/Events

Battle of the Border

At Mammoth Spring

Mammoth Spring 61, Willow Springs, Mo. 38

Thayer, Mo. 45, Viola 41





Today's games

Subject to change

Boys

Abundant Life at Southwest Christian

Arkadelphia at Hope*

Arkansas Arts Academy at Decatur

Atkins at Lonoke*

Augusta at McCrory*

Bald Knob at Cave City*

Bay at Earle

Beebe at Greenbrier*

Bentonville at Little Rock Central

Bigelow at Perryville*

Bradford at Wonderview*

Brinkley at Palestine-Wheatley*

Cabot at Maumelle

Caddo Hills at Horatio*

Camden Fairview at Texarkana*

Clarksville at Dardanelle

Conway Christian at Maumelle Charter*

Conway St. Joseph at Marshall*

Cossatot River at Hackett*

Cutter-Morning Star at Poyen*

Drew Central at Monticello*

Dumas at Crossett

East Poinsett County at Riverside

Elkins at Greenland*

Farmington at Berryville

Fayetteville at Jacksonville*

Foreman at Dierks*

Future School at Acorn*

Genoa Central at Glen Rose*

Gosnell at Osceola

Green Forest at West Fork*

Greene County Tech at Cotter

Gurdon at Spring Hill*

Guy-Perkins at Nevada*

Haas Hall Bentonville at Alpena*

Harding Academy at Newport*

Heber Springs at Ozark*

Hector at LISA Academy North*

Helena-West Helena at KIPP Delta

Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

Jasper at Lead Hill*

Johnson County Westside at County Line*

Kirby at Central Arkansas Christian*

Lafayette County at Bradley*

Lake Hamilton at Nettleton

Lavaca at Mansfield*

Life Way Christian at Eureka Springs*

Little Rock Southwest at eStem*

Malvern at De Queen*

Marmaduke at Cross County

Marvell-Elaine at Clarendon*

Mayflower at Baptist Prep*

Melbourne at Tuckerman*

Mountainburg at Haas Hall Fayetteville

Mountain Pine at Magnet Cove

Murfreesboro at Legacy Academy

Nemo Vista at Mount Vernon-Enola*

Norfork at England

Ozark Catholic at Mulberry*

Ozark Mountain at Kingston*

Paris at Danville

Pea Ridge at Huntsville*

Prairie Grove at Harrison*

Rector at Buffalo Island Central

Ridgefield Christian at Jonesboro Westside

Riverview at Clinton*

Rogers at Siloam Springs

Sacred Heart at Pottsville*

Sheridan at Episcopal Collegiate*

Shiloh Christian at Gentry*

Smackover at Parkers Chapel*

Springdale Har-Ber at Greenwood

Sylvan Hills at Joe T. Robinson*

Taylor at West Side Christian*

The New School at Haas Hall Rogers*

Timbo at Pangburn

Trumann at Wynne

Two Rivers at Deer*

Union Christian at Christian Ministries*

Valley Springs at Lincoln*

Watson Chapel at Stuttgart*

Western Yell County at Oden*

Woodlawn at Manila

Tournaments/Events

Bryant Classic

At Bryant

Bentonville West vs. Texarkana, Texas

El Dorado vs. Bryant

John Stanton Classic

At Conway

Hot Springs vs. Vilonia

Conway vs. Russellville

Cabot vs. Maumelle

Girls

Bearden at Junction City

Benton at Searcy

Hampton at Fordyce

Highland at Blytheville

Jonesboro Westside at Trumann

Lake Hamilton at Nettleton

North Little Rock at Greenwood

Pocahontas at Southside Batesville

Ridgefield Christian at Corning

Russellville at Rogers

Valley View at Brookland

Van Buren at Rogers Heritage

Tournaments/Events

Bryant Classic

At Bryant

El Dorado vs. Bryant

*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.