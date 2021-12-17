Spending bill '21 prospects dim





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday all but acknowledged that negotiations over his domestic policy package will go into the new year because he does not yet have the votes in the Senate to pass the roughly $2 trillion bill.

Biden issued a statement in the evening as it became increasingly apparent the Democratic senators would not meet their Christmas deadline, in large part because of unyielding opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The president said that in their recent discussions, Manchin has reiterated his support for the framework that he, the president and other Democrats had agreed to on the bill.

Biden said he also briefed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier Thursday about the most recent round of talks with Manchin.

"I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden said in the statement.

He said he and his team will continue to have discussions with Manchin next week. The White House and the congressional leaders plan to work "over the days and weeks ahead" to finish up the details, he said. He and Schumer are determined, he said, to take the package to the Senate floor for votes as early as possible.

"We will -- we must -- get Build Back Better passed," Biden said.

Meanwhile, Biden signed a bill Thursday raising the nation's borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion, avoiding a potentially default and resolving the turbulent issue until after the 2022 midterm elections.

The House voted early Wednesday to raise the debt limit, amid warnings from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that further delay would jeopardize the full faith and credit of the United States. The near-party-line 221-209 House vote, with only Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joining Democrats, came after the Senate Democrats also voted to raise the government's borrowing authority.

The Senate vote required a workaround to allow it to pass on a simple majority under a deal struck between party leaders to diffuse the issue until after next year's midterm elections, though saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote. Republicans used the debt limit to attack Democrats' big-spending social and environmental agenda while pledging to staunchly oppose the effort to increase the threshold.

Despite a seemingly straightforward name, the nation's debt limit does little to curtail future debt. Established in 1917, it instead serves as a brake on spending decisions already endorsed by Republicans and Democrats alike -- in some cases decades ago -- that if left unpaid could cripple markets, send the economy into a tailspin and shake global confidence in the U.S.

Schumer, D-N.Y., had set Senate passage before Christmas as his goal, but he barely mentioned the legislation as Thursday's business began.

Instead, he described Democrats' efforts to break a logjam on voting rights legislation and a pile of nominations the Senate will consider "as we continue working to bring the Senate to a position where we can move forward" on the social and environment bill.

Using his sway in a 50-50 Senate where Democrats need unanimity to prevail, Manchin has continued his drive to force his party to cut the bill's cost and eliminate programs he opposes.

Republicans throughout the year have balked at Biden's spending plans, decrying the roughly $2 trillion endeavor as wasteful and socialist at a time of rapid inflation. The possibility that Democrats might have to punt their signature initiative into 2022 drew supportive jeers earlier Thursday from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who took to the chamber floor to slam his political foes.

"The best Christmas gift Washington could give working families would be putting this bad bill on ice," he said.

A person who was not authorized to discuss the rocky status of the Biden-Manchin talks and spoke only on condition of anonymity said Wednesday that Manchin was pushing to eliminate the bill's renewal of expanded benefits under the child tax credit, a keystone of Democratic efforts to reduce child poverty.

As he exited a Democratic senators' closed lunch, Manchin was mum on his next move, telling reporters that he had "nothing" to share.

Earlier Wednesday, Manchin said assertions that he wants to strip the child tax credit improvements were "a lot of bad rumors."

Adding further doubt about quick Senate action this year, Biden suggested that Democrats instead prioritize voting rights legislation, a primary party goal that Republicans have long stymied.

ELECTION LOOMS

With Democrats having blown past previous self-imposed deadlines on the push, another delay is seen as fueling Republican accusations that they are incompetently running a government they control. Democrats are bracing for November elections when the GOP has a chance of winning control of the House and Senate.

"Fifty Republicans are against this," said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Asked if Democrats could adopt the extension on its own, he replied: "We're going to keep it together. And it's going to help drive the whole bill."

Word of Manchin's stance prompted a backlash from colleagues, whom he's frustrated for months with constant demands to cut the bill's size and scope. The measure also has money for health care, universal prekindergarten and climate change programs, largely paid for with tax boosts on big corporations and the rich.

The second-ranking Democrat, Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois, said "the level of emotion" among Democrats over the child tax credit "is very high," and said he was "stunned" when he heard about Manchin's demands.

Manchin has wanted the overall bill's 10-year price tag to fall below $2 trillion. He also wants all of its programs to last the full decade.

The current bill would extend the enhanced child tax credit for just one year, a device to contain the bill's cost. Renewing the improved benefits for 10 years would increase its current one-year cost of around $100 billion to over $1 trillion, and doing that while cutting the overall bill's size would wreak havoc on Democrats' other priorities in the bill.

Despite its sprawling nature, the package still marked a stark departure from some Democrats' original vision.

Lawmakers -- including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the leader of the chamber's budget committee -- initially came to the debate with high hopes that they might spend three times as much on a more ambitious roster of programs. But their reluctant cuts reflected a months-long campaign to try to assuage holdouts, especially Manchin, without whom Democrats cannot invoke special Senate rules to adopt the bill in the narrowly divided chamber.

Manchin, however, never endorsed the package.

When Biden unveiled a proposal in October that essentially halved the size of the Build Back Better Act, setting its price tag at $1.75 trillion, the moderate senator never endorsed it. Days later, he blasted it for "shell games."

House Democrats later expanded that bill even further, incorporating once-removed elements including a plan to provide millions of Americans with paid leave benefits that Manchin previously had opposed. But their political push -- a bid to pressure the holdout senator into caving -- only further invoked his ire.

In many respects, Democrats cut the Build Back Better Act by slimming down the life span of the programs they sought to authorize. Yet Manchin saw that as gimmicky, demanding instead that the bill fund every element over 10 years while keeping its total cost under $1.75 trillion.

The senator's position, communicated directly to Biden this week, would have forced the party to make crippling cuts to some of their most prized proposals. That included a plan to extend an expanded federal child tax credit to millions of American families, who may have seen their final payments under the program this week.

The Treasury Department says the expanded tax credit has helped the families of 61 million children.

Manchin's other demands have included removing a new requirement for paid family leave. Disputes among other lawmakers include how to increase federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.

MIGRANTS MEASURE

Another impediment to Democrats is a time-consuming review by the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, in which she said a Democratic effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. should be dropped from an expansive social and environment bill, people informed of the decision said Thursday, dealing another blow to a longtime priority of the party and migrant advocates.

The ruling by MacDonough, the Senate's nonpartisan arbiter of its rules, all but certainly means Democrats will have to drop the proposal from their 10-year, $2 trillion package of health care, family services and climate change initiatives championed by Biden.

The people informed of MacDonough's decision were not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was the third time since September that she said Democrats would violate Senate rules by using the legislation to help immigrants and it should fall from the bill. Nonetheless, her decision was a painful setback for progressive and Hispanic groups hoping to capitalize on party control of the White House and Congress for gains on the issue, which have been elusive in Congress for decades.

The latest proposal would let an estimated 6.5 million immigrants in the U.S. since at least 2010 without legal authorization apply for up to two five-year work permits.

The permits would let them hold jobs, avoid deportation and in some instances travel abroad without risking their residency in the U.S. Applicants would have to meet background checks and other requirements.

Schumer said Democrats "strongly disagree" with the parliamentarian's decision and vowed to "pursue every means" so that immigrants can achieve a path to citizenship in Biden's package.

The rejected plan would create no new pathway for those getting work permits to remain in the U.S. permanently. But the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated last month that 6.5 million migrants would ultimately get the temporary permits, and of those, around 3 million would later gain permanent residency because their new status would remove some obstacles in that process.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram, Lisa Mascaro, Colleen Long, Darlene Superville, Farnoush Amiri and other staffers of The Associated Press; and by Tony Romm of The Washington Post.

