State's unemployment rate continues steady decline

Unemployment continues to fall in Arkansas with the state reporting Friday that the joblessness rate tumbled to 3.4% in November, down from 3.7% in October. The state's unemployment rate also continues to best the nation overall, with U.S. unemployment at 4.2% in November.

The state's civilian labor force rose 583 in November, with reports showing 4,764 more Arkansans employed and 4,181 fewer unemployed during the month. The report from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services noted that today more than 49,366 Arkansas have jobs compared to November 2020.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 5,200 in November from October to total nearly 1.3 million. Gains were posted in eight major industry sectors, with the largest increase of 3,700 jobs coming in the trade, transportation and utilities sector. The leisure and hospitality sector suffered the biggest hit, dropping 2,000 jobs from month to month.