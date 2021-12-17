Super Quiz: Clothes

1. In this fairy tale, a child says, "But he hasn't got anything on."
2. In Britain it is called a mackintosh.
3. A large basket in which you keep dirty clothes until you wash them.
4. What did Lady Godiva wear when she rode through Coventry?
5. This long, wide-sleeved Japanese robe is often elaborately decorated.
6. The shepherds were told that baby Jesus would be found in -------- clothes.
7. A tailor who makes custom-made clothes is called a ---------- tailor.
8. What fabric is associated with the name Levi Strauss?
9. Clothes are hung to dry or air on this flexible frame.
ANSWERS:
1. "The Emperor's New Clothes"
2. Raincoat
3. Hamper
4. Nothing (she was naked)
5. Kimono
6. Swaddling
7. Bespoke
8. Denim
9. Clothes horse