Super Quiz: Clothes

1. In this fairy tale, a child says, "But he hasn't got anything on."

2. In Britain it is called a mackintosh.

3. A large basket in which you keep dirty clothes until you wash them.

4. What did Lady Godiva wear when she rode through Coventry?

5. This long, wide-sleeved Japanese robe is often elaborately decorated.

6. The shepherds were told that baby Jesus would be found in -------- clothes.

7. A tailor who makes custom-made clothes is called a ---------- tailor.

8. What fabric is associated with the name Levi Strauss?

9. Clothes are hung to dry or air on this flexible frame.

ANSWERS:

1. "The Emperor's New Clothes"

2. Raincoat

3. Hamper

4. Nothing (she was naked)

5. Kimono

6. Swaddling

7. Bespoke

8. Denim

9. Clothes horse