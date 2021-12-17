The heavenly invitation

John Francis Wade's name is assigned to the inspiring Christmas hymn "O Come, All Ye Faithful." The lyrics are an open invitation to come and meet the newborn King, Christ the Lord.

It's a bugle call that moves us toward our purpose in Christ. The marginalized are welcomed, and the broken can be healed. The oppressed can be liberated, and the weak can be made strong.

Although written in the 1700's, this hymn perpetually returns us to Luke 2 styles of proclamations. It announces that our Savior was born. Isaiah 9:6 tells us His name is called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. I will also add He's my Savior, Advocate, Healer, Provider, He is Alpha and Omega, the Bread of Life, the Good Shepherd, Immanuel, King of Kings, Lamb of God, Messiah, Light of the World, Redeemer, He's the Way, the Truth, the Light, and so much more.

It's not the first time God has used laborers like Wade to bring good tidings. God used Luke to bring the same amazing news of joy that the "Messiah, the Lord -- has been born tonight in Bethlehem," Luke 2:10-11.

Good news to the poor is proclaimed in Luke 4:18. Samuel of Talmud shared the good news of deliverance from our enemies in 2 Samuel 18:31. Good news of salvation can be found in Psalms 96:2. And, we know we can sing the good news every day to remind us that the Lord is the one who saves us, 1 Chronicles 16:23.

I first learned of Wade in a book entitled, Then Sings My Soul, by Robert Morgan. It is a book of songs and explains why, how, and/or when the stories were written. The book shares that Wade was a hymn writer and left his home in England to settle in France under persecution. After his death, Wade's handwritten work was carried beyond France's borders by English Catholics.

One hymn in particular reached the hands of an Anglican minister named Rev. Frederick Oakeley. Being moved by the lyrics, Oakeley translated it into English and finally settled on the first line translation of, "O Come, All Ye Faithful, Joyful and Triumphant!"

Today, I'm reading Luke 2 at the same time I'm reading about Wade's narrative. I read that one of God's angels, escorted by a multitude of angels, brought the message of Christ's birth beyond the limits of Heaven. They gathered above a field to proclaim this amazing news to shepherds.

They invited the faithful shepherd folks to bare witness of fulfilled prophesy. After confirming what they had been told, they went out glorifying and praising God for all that they had seen.

I applaud Wade, Oakeley, the angel and the host of angels, and shepherds for becoming God's messengers. One man's love of music ushered in a 1700 good tidings revival. Another, his devotion to God and his wish for the hymn to be heard is the reason I am writing this story.

Biblical field workers, and angels showed us the outcome when we obediently serve according to our calling.

Join me in sharing some really good news today. Someone needs to know that God loves them. He loved them so much that He sent His only son to undo the damage caused by the devil, 1 John 3:8b. That's why we extend the invitation, "O come let us adore Him; O come let us adore Him; O come let us adore Him; Christ the Lord."

Luke 2:10b-14 ― "I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger." And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of the heavenly army of angels praising God and saying, "Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace among people with whom He is pleased."

•

Brenette Wilder of Lee's Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit, author of Netted Together (nettedtogether.org), and blogger at (wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com)

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.