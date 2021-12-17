Top juco teams set for Little Rock final

NJCAA Championship

Iowa Western vs. New Mexico Military Institute

WHEN 7 p.m. today

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

RECORDS IOwa Western 10-0; New Mexico Military Institute 11-1

TV None

While the Arkansas high school football season wrapped up last weekend at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the venue is gearing up for its third straight weekend of December football, as it'll host its second consecutive NJCAA Division I Football Championship tonight.

For the second time in a calendar year, the NJCAA's top two squads will return to War Memorial Stadium, as No. 1 Iowa Western College and No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute are set to do battle.

"All of these guys could have left after the spring season and decided to come back," Reivers Coach Scott Strohmeier said. "It's a dedicated, determined group."

Iowa Western (10-0) boasts a perfect fall after after going 7-1 in the spring. The Reivers are led by quarterback Nat Glantz, who's passed for 3,648 yards and 39 touchdowns over two seasons during the 2021 calendar year.

"I had meetings with Nate when he had to make his decision to come back, and the first thing that he said was 'unfinished business,' " Strohmeier said.

Tonight will be the Reivers' third appearance in a national title game, and their chance at a second title in the past decade. They first played in the game in 2012, beating Butler County (Kan.) Community College 27-7, and returned in 2014, but lost to East Mississippi Community College 34-17.

New Mexico Military Institute (11-1) is making its first-ever appearance in an NJCAA Championship Game. The Broncos have played 21 games throughout the 2021 spring and fall seasons, but they've only played twice in the past month, beating Tyler (Texas) Junior College 45-10 for a Southwestern Junior College Football Conference championship, and beating Northwest Mississippi Community College 49-30 in the first round of this year's NJCAA four-game playoff.

The Broncos also made the trip to Little Rock with first-year Coach Kurt Taufa'asau, who was hired as the program's interim coach during the summer, but shed that title at the end of his team's regular season.

"Credit to our players and our staff for coming together and getting it done," Taufa'asau said. "I couldn't do it without without them, to be honest. And for them to just step up and understand the mission and know their roles and play their roles throughout the year, that was a huge part of our success."

New Mexico Military brings a run-heavy offense with it to War Memorial. As a team, it's rushed for 3,494 yards this season, with Anthony Grant posting a team-high 1,538 yards and 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Diego Pavia is also the team's second-leading rusher with 603 yards.

War Memorial got its first run of hosting in June, as the NJCAA moved its fall 2020 season to spring 2021. The Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College Blue Dragons beat the Snow (Utah) College Badgers 29-27 to cap off that season on June 5.