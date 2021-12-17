U.S. factory production grows 0.7% in November

Output at U.S. factories solidly advanced in November, suggesting an easing in capacity constraints is helping manufacturers ramp up production.

The 0.7% increase followed an upwardly revised 1.4% jump in October, Federal Reserve data showed Thursday.

The November production gain at factories matched the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Gains in manufacturing output were widespread.

The data highlights how robust demand for consumer goods and business equipment continues to fuel the manufacturing recovery. And while materials shortages, weather events and labor constraints have all weighed on production this year, increasing capacity and steady hiring are supporting output.

Capacity utilization at factories increased in November to 77.3%, the highest since December 2018. Total industrial capacity climbed to 76.8%.

The manufacturing-output advance reflected gains in durables and nondurables. Motor vehicles contributed to the November increase, as did metals, computers, plastics, chemicals and textiles.

In the automobile sector, output rose 2.2% after a 10.1% surge in October. Even with the gains, production from auto plants is 5.4% below the level of a year ago as manufacturers continue to deal with supply-chain issues, particularly a shortage of computer chips.

Recent factory surveys have pointed to some alleviation in stressed supply networks, while also indicating steady growth in orders and production.

Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, rose 0.5% in November. For November, the mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 0.7% after a 4.3% surge in October which reflected the reopening of production along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ida.

Utility production was down 0.8%, the second decline in the past three months.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press.