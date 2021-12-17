Ward maps approved for the second time

For the second time, the Pine Bluff City Council has approved redrawn ward maps that were necessary after the 2020 Census was conducted.

The council had approved the maps last week but then rescinded the vote after some council members studied the new boundary lines and raised objections.

A required public hearing, held on a stormy Thursday evening in the council's chambers, attracted comments from two citizens.

Jesse Turner, executive director of Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, asked what the racial breakdown was for each of the city's four wards and whether race was used to develop the boundaries for the wards.

Robert Ashford, whose company, Optimization Direct Inc., was contracted to redraw the boundaries, said via Zoom that the racial makeup ranged from 69% Black and 27% white in the 4th Ward to 89% Black and 10% white in the 1st Ward.

Turner recalled that in the early to mid-1980s, Pine Bluff had at-large voting of council members and, because of that, no Black people were elected to the council even though there was a significant African American population in Pine Bluff. That situation only changed when Pine Bluff was forced to elect council members by voters from individual wards.

"I just want to be sure that we don't do to the white community what was done to us," Turner said.

"There was no way we could get a white majority in any of the wards," Ashford said.

"I wasn't asking for a white majority," Turner responded, "just that the numbers are fair."

Turner also said he thought the proposed ward maps should be placed on the city's website for two weeks so that citizens had enough time to study them.

"It's going too fast," he said.

Mayor Shirley Washington said the maps are on the website but that a state-imposed deadline was looming and the maps needed to be approved as quickly as possible.

The other speaker, Mary Liddell, a teacher who has also worked for various causes within the city, praised the mayor and council members for their quick work in getting the maps redrawn and out to the public.

"I know you have been crushed for time," Liddell said. "To be able to present this tonight and show it to us, I commend you."

Ashford went into detail on the parameters he used to redraw the maps, saying there are 109 voting districts in the city, and that those had to fall wholly within one of the four wards. He also said the population of the smallest and largest ward wards had to be within 3% of each other. Wards had to be contiguous and "reasonably compact," with no "islands," "winding shapes" or "long peninsulas," he said.

He also said one of the goals was to keep the boundaries close to the boundaries that were put in place in 2010. That old map, he said, would not work as it was drawn because the population had dropped about 10,000 residents, down to 38,920, with some wards losing more population than others. Referring to the 2010 map, he said the biggest and smallest wards are almost 25% apart in terms of population, for example.

After the public hearing ended, the council reconvened in emergency session, voted to suspend the rules for the required three readings and then voted to invoke the emergency clause, making the proposed maps official.