Washington County officials OK spending federal relief funds

American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide to offset the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, according to information from the Treasury Department. Washington County has received $23 million this year under the plan and expects to receive another $23 million next year. Benton County will receive a total of $54 million — $27 million per year over the next two years.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County justices of the peace on Tuesday approved spending more than $12 million of the county's $23 million in federal covid-relief funds for 2021.

The 15 justices of the peace split on each of the ordinances with Suki Highers, justice of the peace for District 11, opposing all of the spending even though she supported some of the proposed uses.

Highers said she had favored a proposal to divide the county's federal covid-relief money between spending directly on county government services and supporting other "nongovernmental organizations" that focus on community needs like food and housing. An ordinance that would have designated 17.5% of the county's American Rescue Plan money for those nongovernmental organizations was tabled at an earlier meeting.

"I don't think there's going to be any money left after we're done with this spending spree," Highers said in explaining why she would oppose all of the ordinances appropriating American Rescue Plan money.

The justices of the peace endorsed a request for $5.4 million in federal covid-19 aid money for new self-contained breathing apparatuses for the Rural Fire Association. According to the ordinance, most of the breathing apparatuses now in use are more than 20 years old and do not meet current safety standards.

Willie Watts, assistant fire chief with the Fayetteville Fire Department and with the Farmington Fire Department, told the justices of the peace last week that changes made by the manufacturers of the equipment means any new models are not "backward compatible," meaning new models cannot be used alongside older models in many situations. Watts explained to the committee that one essential feature of the breathing apparatuses, the "buddy breathing system," allows one firefighter to provide air to another by connecting the two air packs.

Also Thursday, the justices of the peace approved spending about $2.9 million for a program meant to increase the number of people receiving job training in health care. The Upskill program, spearheaded by the Excellerate Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation, is aimed at helping to provide training needed by regional businesses. The program's initial focus would be on health care, where there are more than 1,000 job openings in Northwest Arkansas annually, according to information from the group.

The money would be used for infrastructure needs, expanding training facilities in health care education at the Northwest Technical Institute and Northwest Arkansas Community College, and to provide support for ongoing programming efforts for the first five years of the project.

The group is also asking Benton County, Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville for financial support for the program. Each of those local governments is being asked to earmark 4% of the money it received through the American Rescue Plan. For Benton County, the amount being sought is about $2.2 million. Fayetteville is being asked to contribute about $742,000 while Springdale is being asked for $884,000. Rogers is being asked to contribute $485,000 and Bentonville is being asked for about $287,000, according to information from the group.

The justices of the peace also approved an ordinance to give bonuses to employees of the Road Department. The bonuses would come from a pool of $862,265 and would provide bonuses to employees for each week they work in 2022. That ordinance was approved by a vote of 10-1, with four justices of the peace abstaining. An appropriation ordinance requires a minimum of 10 votes to pass on its first reading. Justices of the peace Jim Wilson, Butch Pond, Lance Johnson, Shannon Marti, Sean Simons, Bill Ussery, Patrick Deakins, Lisa Ecke, Sam Duncan and Robert Dennis voted in favor of the ordinance. Justice of the peace Evelyn Rios Stafford voted against the ordinance while justices of the peace Willie Lemming, Shawndra Washington, Eva Madison and Highers abstained.

The Finance Committee had agreed that the bonuses were a temporary measure, and Deakins, Finance Committee chairman, said again Thursday the county will do a complete overhaul of its salary evaluation program in 2022 to correct the structural deficiencies that have resulted in low pay for some county employees.

Madison said using the American Rescue Plan money in that way raises questions for her about whether the use falls within federal guidelines.

"If this is a 'bridge' to a real increase that is not an appropriate use of these funds," Madison said.

The justices of the peace also approved an ordinance spending about $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan money for new equipment for Central Emergency Services ambulance service and another ordinance appropriating almost $2 million from the American Rescue Plan money for the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center to continue a program of covid-related retention, referral and sign-on bonuses.