Arkansas confirms its first case of omicron covid variant; new daily cases top 1,000 as hospitalizations rise again





Arkansas announced its first confirmed infection caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant Friday as the state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 1,111, the second daily increase in three days that topped 1,000.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by nine, to 538, its highest level since Oct. 11.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 17, to 8,930.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said finding the omicron variant in Arkansas was "expected," and that he expected "more cases of the variant to be confirmed in the near future."

"This is not a surprise, but it is a compelling reason to get a booster shot now," Hutchinson said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the variant was identified through sequencing conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

She said the case was "not associated with travel."

"It was associated with community spread," she said.

She declined to provide other details about the case, such as what part of the state it was in, when the person was tested or whether the person had been hospitalized.

"We also have other cases that we suspect are the omicron variant, and we look forward to getting the results of those as well," she said.

David Ussery, a professor of biomedical informatics at UAMS, said the sample containing the variant was submitted to the university by the Health Department and sequenced using equipment housed at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

With the help of a number of grants, he said a UAMS team has been sequencing samples submitted by the Health Department, UAMS Medical Center and other providers around the state.

The delta variant "is still by far the dominant" strain among the samples that have been sequenced so far, he said.

According to The New York Times, omicron, first detected in southern Africa last month, had also been found in at least 40 other U.S. states, including all of the ones surrounding Arkansas except Oklahoma.

Initial reports have suggested that it spreads faster than the delta variant, which remains dominant in the United States, and is more able to avoid the protection afforded by vaccines and previous infections, although it may cause severe illness less often.

Health officials have said previously that the omicron variant was likely already circulating in Arkansas but hadn't been detected earlier because only a portion of test specimens are sequenced to determine the variant that caused an infection, and it can take weeks to get the results.

The Health Department was monitoring 22 people who had recently been to one of eight countries in southern Africa that are subject to a federal travel restriction imposed in response to the variant, but none of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, department spokeswoman Katie White said.

SURGE EXPECTED

Dillaha said she expects omicron to cause a steep rise in cases in Arkansas similar to those experienced by countries such as the United Kingdom and South Africa, where omicron is now the dominant strain.

While the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 Friday remained well below the levels it reached last winter and during the summer surge caused by the delta variant, that could change if the omicron variant infects enough people, she said.

"It is really hard to predict that, but it's possible that we will have even more hospitalizations," she said, noting that some people in the United Kingdom have been infected with omicron after recovering from the delta variant.

She said information from the United Kingdom and South Africa indicates that a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer vaccine is effective at preventing hospitalizations from omicron but less so at preventing infection.

People who receive a booster shot have "much, much higher" protection against infection, she said.

"I hope it will spur people on to go ahead and get vaccinated if they aren't or to get their booster if they're due one and haven't gotten it yet," she said of the presence of the omicron variant.

She said Arkansans should also take steps such as wearing masks in public places or when around people who aren't vaccinated.

"I really hope it will encourage people to be very careful about their holiday activities so that they can still see their family and friends, but at the same time, they can do their part to reduce the spread," she said.

NEW CASES UP

The spike in Arkansas' total coronavirus case count Friday was larger by 18 than the one the previous Friday, the second departure this week from a recent overall downward trend in new cases.

The average daily increase in the count over a rolling seven-day period rose slightly, to 709, although it was still down from a recent high of 838 a day in the week ending Dec. 6.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 287, to 7,721, which was still down from a two-month high of 8,485 as of Dec. 11.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Friday for the fifth straight day, going from 92 as of Thursday to 90.

After not changing the previous two days, the number who were in intensive care rose by 11, to 211, which was still down from a recent high of 214 on Sunday.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied, however, rose by 11, to 55, as a result of a drop in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up almost 20% of the state's patients in intensive care Friday, up from about 18% a day earlier.

UAMS Medical Center had 20 covid-19 patients Friday, including 10 who were in intensive care and six who were on ventilators, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said five of the 20 patients had been fully vaccinated.

INSTRUCTIONAL SHIFT

Covid-19 concerns prompted a shift to virtual instruction this week, starting on Wednesday, for a class of students at Cato Elementary School in Sherwood, said Jessica Duff, spokeswoman for the Pulaski County Special School District.

She said 17 students were considered to be in quarantine because they were close contacts of someone with covid-19.

She declined to say the grade level of the students.

The district's School Board in November dropped a requirement for students and employees to wear masks.

Last week, it voted 4-2 against reinstating the requirement for children ages 5-11, who became eligible for a low-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine last month.

CASES BY COUNTY

Benton County had the most new cases Friday, 117, followed by Pulaski County with 100 and Sebastian County with 83.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 542,426.

Dillaha said 11 of the deaths reported Friday happened within the past month.

Of the others, five were from September and one occurred early in November.

She said 7.7% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Thursday, up slightly from the 7.6% that was initially reported for the week ending Wednesday but still down from a recent high of 8.9% on the seven days ending Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Friday by 44, to 29,070.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on ventilators with covid-19 rose by three, to 3,068.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

Meanwhile, the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose Friday by 7,964, the eighth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up 52% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 2,364, which was smaller by more than 900 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 9,562, while the average for first doses fell to 2,684.

Both have steadily fallen since hitting three-month highs of more than 12,000 total doses a day and 3,600 first doses a day in the week ending Dec. 9.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61.9% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday, up from 61.8% a day earlier.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated rose from 50.5% as of Thursday to 50.6%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 26.9% had received a booster dose as of Friday, up from 26.6% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 45th, ahead of Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 72.5% of people had received at least one dose, and 61.3% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 28.6% had received a booster dose.

