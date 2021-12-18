Benton County Election Commission to decide on JP map Monday

ROGERS -- Members of the Benton County Election Commission know what new justice of the peace map they prefer.

The three-person commission met Friday night to discuss the four different maps up for consideration.

Commission Chairman Russ Anzalone and the two other members -- Robbyn Tumey and Harlan Stee -- each said they prefer the fourth map, which was received Friday.

The commissioners scheduled a meeting at 1 p.m. Monday to select a map.

Anzalone said he prefers the fourth map because Gentry is not split into two districts as it is in the third map. The fourth map is also not as congested since Beaver Lake is in four districts instead of like it is now in two districts, Anzalone said.

Jeff Hawkins, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, said the challenge is making districts with a requirement of at least 18,956 people.

Ken Farmer of Rogers, justice of the peace for District 2, said he did not have strong opposition to any of the maps, but he preferred the second map for sentimental reasons. The second map included the Prairie Creek area in Farmer's district. He said his father owned a business in the area and he knows many people who live in the area.

Farmer said there are no big changes in his district in any of the other three maps.

Joseph Bollinger of Bella Vista, justice of the peace for District 7, said he was disappointed, but not due to any opposition to the maps. Bollinger lost a portion of northeast Bentonville in each of the maps due to the growth in his district. Bollinger gained an area in north central Bentonville in the new maps.

Bollinger said he prefers the second map.

The regional planning commission has been drafting possible district maps for Benton and Washington counties since 2020 census numbers were released. Election districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect population changes detailed in the federal census. The goal is to equalize district population.

Benton County went from from a population of 221,339 in 2010 to 284,333 in 2020, according to information from Hawkins. That means the ideal population number for a Quorum Court district will go from 14,089 residents to 18,956.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $157 for Finance Committee meetings, $251 for Committee of the Whole meetings and $251 per Quorum Court meeting. Pay will be $267 per meeting starting next year.