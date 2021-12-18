Big season for Brown

After not making any preseason All-SEC teams, University of Arkansas cornerback Montaric “Busta” Brown is the conference’s co-leader with five interceptions going into the Razorbacks’ Outback Bowl matchup against Penn State on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

The season Brown, a senior from Ashdown, has put together earned him first-team All-SEC recognition from the conference’s coaches.

Brown, who came into this season with two career interceptions in 29 games, is the first Razorback cornerback to be voted first-team All-SEC by the coaches since Ahmad “Batman” Carroll in 2003.

