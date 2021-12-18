Sections
Big season for Brown

by Bob Holt | Today at 12:18 p.m.
Senior cornerback Montaric Brown (21) said “practice went great” Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, as the Razorbacks continued preparations for the Outback Bowl. Arkansas will play Penn State at 11 a.m. Central on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

After not making any preseason All-SEC teams, University of Arkansas cornerback Montaric “Busta” Brown is the conference’s co-leader with five interceptions going into the Razorbacks’ Outback Bowl matchup against Penn State on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

The season Brown, a senior from Ashdown, has put together earned him first-team All-SEC recognition from the conference’s coaches.

Brown, who came into this season with two career interceptions in 29 games, is the first Razorback cornerback to be voted first-team All-SEC by the coaches since Ahmad “Batman” Carroll in 2003.

Read more about Brown’s breakout season in Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

