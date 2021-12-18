Bluejays' late burst too much for 'Cats

OMAHA, Neb. -- Ryan Hawkins scored 19 points to lead four players with 10 or more points, and Creighton closed with a flurry in a 79-59 victory over No. 9 Villanova in the Big East opener for both teams on Friday night.

The Bluejays (9-3) saw their double-digit lead get cut to 58-54 with 8 1/2 minutes left, but the Wildcats (7-4) missed their last 12 shots from the floor and were outscored 21-5 the rest of the way.

Ryan Nembhard had 11 of his 14 points in the second half as the Bluejays knocked off a second ranked opponent in seven days. Alex O'Connell added 12 points and Trey Alexander had 10 for Creighton.

Collin Gillespie scored 16 points and Eric Dixon had a career-high 15 for the defending conference champion Wildcats, who shot just 33%.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Bluejays' 7-footer, had nine rebounds to go with his eight points, and he had four of his five blocks in the second half.

Villanova lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since February 2020.

There were 10 lead changes and two ties before Creighton got on a roll late in the first half. The Bluejays made five straight shots during a 15-5 spurt. Hawkins scored eight points in two minutes and Nembhard made a three-pointer from the wing to put Creighton up 35-26.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 4 ARIZONA 82,

NORTHERN ARIZONA 55

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Aaronette Vonleh scored 17 points, Madison Conner added 12 and No. 4 Arizona overwhelmed Northern Arizona with a big opening run.

The Wildcats (10-0) arrived in Flagstaff hoping to avoid a letdown with a showdown against No. 11 Texas coming up Sunday in Las Vegas.

Arizona jumped on the the Lumberjacks (5-5) from the start, smothering them with full-court pressure and overpowering them inside during an opening 23-2 run. The Wildcats had a bit of a letdown in the second quarter but never let the lead get under 18 the rest of the way.

Arizona had a 52-18 advantage in the paint and 16 steals to score 28 points off Northern Arizona's 22 turnovers.

Emily Rodabaugh led the Lumberjacks with 13 points.

Northern Arizona put up a good fight in its first two games against Pac-12 opponents this season, losing at Washington State by eight and at Washington by seven. The Lumberjacks also have a win over UNLV on their resume and can put points up in a hurry, scoring 108 in a win over Grand Canyon while averaging nearly 78 per game.

They were no match for Arizona's size nor its defensive athleticism.

The Wildcats relentlessly pressured NAU's ballhandlers, picking them up full court from the opening tip. The Lumberjacks couldn't handle the heat, turning it over 10 times in the first 6 1/2 minutes.

NO. 16 SOUTH FLORIDA 62,

HIGH POINT 46

TAMPA, Fla. -- Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting as South Florida beat High Point, giving Coach Jose Fernandez his 400th career win.

Bethy Mununga scored 16 points, Elena Tsineke had 14 points and five assists, and Elisa Pinzan had 10 assists for South Florida (8-3).

Jensen Edwards led High Point (3-6) with 17 points.

Arizona guard Anna Gret Asi (0) is pressured by Northern Arizona guard Emily Rodabaugh (21) and forward Fatoumata Jaiteh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Arizona forward Cate Reese shoots over Northern Arizona guard Regan Schenck (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID TO AARONETTE VONLEH - Northern Arizona guard Aaronette Vonleh (21) shoots over Northern Arizona forward Natalie Greenwood during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

