Board OKs bonuses for school employees in Gentry

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board held a brief meeting Nov. 22 at the district board room and approved bonuses for all school employees in the amount of $1,000.

The vote approving the bonuses was unanimous, and Superintendent Terrie Metz was added to the list of those receiving bonuses by the board.

Metz said she had inadvertently omitted the item from the agenda of the regular November meeting. She said she had reviewed the district's finances and believed the district could afford to give the bonuses to teachers and staff.

The bonuses were to be passed out this week, with board members assisting in the distribution.