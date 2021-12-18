Bowl focus on prepping backup QBs

FAYETTEVILLE - College football's national signing period opened minus the Arkansas Razorbacks seeking additional quarterbacks.

A more promising quarterback crop awaits in December, 2022, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman believes.

That puts an additional premium in these pre Outback Bowl practices devoting development to reserve quarterbacks Malik Hornsby, Lucas Coley and Kade Renfro.

They again are the alternatives should injury befall KJ Jefferson, the 12-game starter leading 8-4 Arkansas into the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Penn State.

A massive 6-2, 245, Jefferson appeared almost indestructible running and passing the Razorbacks to their first winning season and bowl since 2016.

But injuries knocked Jefferson out of two of the eight games he totaled for 2019 and 2020. Even this incredible Jefferson season - he's completed 184 of 275 passes for 2,578 yards

and 21 touchdowns vs. three interceptions and rushed 126 times for 554 yards and five touchdowns, Jefferson maybe could have used some relief.

Pittman recalled off the 38-23 loss to Auburn that Jefferson paid a price for his 20 carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns and 25 of 35 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns the previous week in the 52-51 shootout loss at Ole Miss.

"Obviously we went into Ole Miss thinking that (Jefferson running the ball) would be the way for us to win the game," Pittman said. "I'm not for sure with us using him that much that it didn't affect him a little bit against Auburn being beat up."

With junior first-team All-SEC receiver and projected NFL late first-round draft choice Trey Burks opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Combine, it seems no secret that the Hogs must rely more on Jefferson's running against a physical Penn State defense.

So Hornsby, the seldom used No. 2, needs to be as ready he can.

But it's over next year's full schedule that 2021 someone among second-year freshman Hornsby, true freshman Coley Renfro, a second-year freshman walk-on transfer via Ole Miss, likely most needs emerging.

Ranking among the team's fastest always keeps Hornsby in the running, but sometimes it seems Hornsby "couldn't throw it in the ocean."

Razorbacks retired Hall of Fame basketball coach Nolan Richardson used the phrase describing poor shooters, but it also applies to football's poor passers.

Well, Razorbacks Hall of Honor quarterback Quinn Grovey arrived at Arkansas all run and no throw.

Grovey closed his augmented by bowl practices 5-year career a premier passer.

From the Lou Holtz to Ken Hatfield eras spanning 1977-1989 with only 1983 non-bowl, reserves become eventual starting quarterbacks Kevin Scanlon, Tom Jones, Greg Thomas and Grovey benefited from bowl practices.

The 2020 Razorbacks held on campus bowl practices before their Texas Bowl was cancelled for too many TCU Horned Frogs testing covid positive.

The bowl prep apparently helped Jefferson. Last year's backup quarterback struggling to pass starting the 2021 season opener had regrouping foundation to pass this season with flying colors.