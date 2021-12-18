Capitol attacker's sentence is longest yet





WASHINGTON -- A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to hold back the angry pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection.

Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Fla., wept as he told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and could not believe what he was seeing.

"Your honor. I'm really, really ashamed of what I did," he said through tears.

Palmer was one of several rioters sentenced Friday in District of Columbia court for their actions that day, when the angry mob descended to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory after a rally by then-President Donald Trump.

Scores of police were beaten and bloodied, five people died and there was about $1.5 million in damage done to the U.S. Capitol. Palmer is the 65th defendant to be sentenced overall. More than 700 people have been charged.

A college student who posted online that "Infamy is just as good as fame" after she climbed through a broken window at the Capitol was sentenced to a month in jail for her actions.

Gracyn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, W.Va., didn't injure anyone, though, and her sentence reflected that.

But Palmer made his way to the front line during the chaos and started to attack, throwing a wooden plank, spraying a fire extinguisher, then hurling it when it was empty.

He rooted around for other objects, prosecutors said. He was briefly pepper-sprayed by police before he attacked officers again with a pole. He pleaded guilty to attacking officers.

Palmer said in a handwritten letter to the judge that he felt betrayed by Trump and his allies who fed them conspiracy theories.

"Trump supporters were lied to by those at the time who had great power," he wrote. "They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was 'our duty' to stand up to tyranny."

Palmer, who has been held at the D.C. jail among fetid conditions that prompted a review by authorities, said it wasn't fair that he be punished so severely when the ringleaders aren't even behind bars.

The judge agreed -- to a point.

"It is true that the people who extorted you and encouraged you and rallied you to go and take action have not been charged," Chutkan said. "That is not the court's decision. I have my opinions, but they are not relevant."

Before Palmer's sentencing of 63 months, the longest prison term handed down for a Capitol rioter was 41 months.

"It has to be made clear ... trying to stop the peaceful transition of power and assaulting law enforcement officers is going to be met with certain punishment," Chutkan said. "There are going to be consequences. I'm not making an example of you. I'm sentencing you for the conduct you did."

DEFENDANT IN TEARS

Courtright sobbed as she told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper that "if I could take back anything in my life it would be my actions on Jan. 6."

She posted photos of herself online -- like scores of other rioters -- reveling in the moment. "Can't wait to tell my grandkids I was here!" she wrote, and inside the Senate chamber, she was photographed holding a "Members only" sign.

"I will never be the same girl again," the University of Kentucky student said through tears. "This has changed me completely."

After the riot, she dug in on social media when she was criticized for her actions, before eventually deleting her accounts. Courtright is among the youngest of those charged in the Capitol riot so far.

Her attorney argued Friday that she had no idea what she was doing and that she wasn't a political activist -- she didn't even vote in the election she was there to protest. The judge seized on that during his remarks.

"That is your choice obviously, but in my view -- if any citizen wants to participate in our democracy, casting a vote is the price of admission," he said. "Because when you do that, you have to study the issues and the candidates, learn what their policies are, figure out how those policies are affecting your community."

Still, the judge said the recommended six months in prison was too high and sentenced her instead to 30 days, one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.

He said he hoped she could pull her life together and that she "should not be judged by the worst mistake you have made in your life."

STONE TAKES THE FIFTH

Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Stone -- who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, but subsequently pardoned by Trump -- told reporters as he left the deposition Friday that "I did my civic duty and I responded as required by law" but that he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to every question.

Stone was convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation of lying to Congress about his efforts to gather inside information about Russia-hacked Democratic emails that were published by WikiLeaks in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Trump pardoned him in his final weeks in office.

The committee subpoenaed Stone last month, noting that he spoke at rallies on the day before the insurrection and used members of a far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers, as personal security guards while he was in Washington. Several members of that militia group broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with hundreds of other supporters of Trump, and have been charged with conspiring to block the certification of the vote.

Stone is one of several in Trump's inner circle who have refused to answer questions from the committee. The panel has done about 300 interviews as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the attack.

It is unclear if the panel will vote to hold Stone in contempt. The committee's leaders have said that they believe witnesses asserting Fifth Amendment rights should be doing so to avoid self-incrimination. Stone told reporters afterward that he did not believe he did anything wrong, but that he asserted the Fifth because he believes Democrats will conspire against him.

A spokesman for the panel did not have immediate comment on Stone.

McCONNELL WEIGHS IN

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled support for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, saying what the panel is trying to uncover is "something the public needs to know."

In an interview with Spectrum News that aired Thursday, McConnell said he looks forward to hearing what else the committee will reveal about the insurrection, a view that puts him at odds with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who has attacked the work of the panel as purely political.

"I think the fact-finding is interesting. We're all going to be watching it," McConnell said. "It was a horrendous event, and I think what they're seeking to find out is something the public needs to know."

McConnell's statements are noteworthy given that earlier this year he opposed the creation of the bipartisan, independent commission. In May, McConnell said a commission investigating the attack would be, under Democratic leadership, "slanted and unbalanced."

On Tuesday, McConnell told reporters he was closely following the investigation, a day before the House voted to hold former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the special panel.

"We're all watching, as you are, what is unfolding on the House side, and it will be interesting to reveal all the participants involved," McConnell said.

In the Thursday interview, McConnell said he did not have an "evaluation of the performance of the committee" after being asked what he thought of the performance of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., this week when she made key revelations against Meadows as the panel argued to the House that he must be held under criminal contempt.

Cheney, the panel's vice chairman, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, are the only two Republicans on the panel and have been largely ostracized from the House Republican caucus for participating in the investigation.

A spokesman for the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McConnell, in the Thursday interview, also addressed the criticism he's faced from Trump in the past few months. The former president has launched an attack against McConnell calling him a "broken old crow" and pressing for him to be replaced as Republican leader. McConnell largely dismissed those calls.

"We're dealing with the present and the future. We have a new administration: How are they doing? What is our reaction to it?" McConnell said. "I spend my time dealing with the present and the future -- and not the past."

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press and by Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post.





An image provided by the Department of Justice shows Robert Palmer during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He was sentenced Friday to more than five years in prison for his actions. Prosecutors say he threw a wooden plank and sprayed a fire extinguisher at the police and then hurled the empty canister. (The New York Times/Department of Justice)





