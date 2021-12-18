Church notes: Christmas programs at area churches

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts a Christmas Candlelight Communion Service at 3 p.m. Dec. 24.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will host a "Drive Through Christmas Story" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-20. Enjoy viewing and hearing the Christmas Story from the comfort of your car as you drive through the church parking lot.

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m., and Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. New Year's Eve service will be at 6 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will reopen Jan. 7.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m.

The church holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., will offer a traditional candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. with a children's message, favorite carols, special music with oboe, horn, cello and harp, prayers, sermon and scripture as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, hosts the women's Second Saturday Bible Study at 11 a.m. today. Each woman should bring her own sack lunch.

The church celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Randy Moll, pastor. Christmas Day worship will be held in conjunction with the regular Sunday morning service Dec. 26. Bible study is at 8:30 a.m. at the church and online at Google Meet.

Advent service is at 7 p.m. Dec. 22, and Christmas Eve service is at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Both events are at the church.

For those unable to attend Sunday mornings, the services are available live on the church Facebook page.

Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Lost Bridge Community Church in Garfield, 20650 Oak Ridge Drive, celebrates Christmas Eve with a candlelight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Information: 871-7021, lostbridgecommunitychurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites the community to these Christmas services:

On Dec. 19 the Chancel Choir will perform "City of Hope: A Christmas Cantata" during the regular 10 a.m. worship service.

The Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 with communion celebrated.

A Service of Lessons and Carols will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 26.

All are warmly invited to worship with us.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Rogers, 824 W. Oak St., will present a Christmas Eve service of Lessons and Carols with a children's Nativity pageant followed by Holy Communion at 6 p.m. There will be no service on Christmas Day.

Information: 636-4072.

__

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

The annual Christmas pancake breakfast in Fellowship Hall will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19. While you are there, take time to bid on all the delicious offerings at the Annual Youth Bake Sale to support youth activities and projects through the year.

The Chancel Choir will present Sounds of the Christmas Season at a special worship service and musical celebration of Advent at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19.

The Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Family and friends are invited.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Several activities of the church are on hold through the holiday season and will resume on Jan. 9, including Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults; Children's Church; FPC Youth Group activities and Confirmation classes. Chancel Choir and Handbell Choir practices will resume in January.

The church office will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.