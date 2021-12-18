County agency holiday closings set

Several agencies have announced their closing schedules for Christmas.

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Dec. 23-27.

The Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Dec. 23-27.

Liberty Utilities will be closed Dec. 23-24.

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System libraries will be closed Dec 23-27.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed Dec. 23-24. The agency's SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will still be taking clients for dialysis and cancer appointments.

USDA/1890 scholarship deadline Jan. 31

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply, according to a news release.

USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Bell said. During the summer, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided, according to the release.

National scholars must major in agriculture or related sciences. Recipients must apply for admission to the 1890 institution of their choice and then submit a scholar's program packet to the universities they select addressed to the USDA Liaison Office. Applicants may apply to more than one institution, but each packet submitted must contain original signatures and transcripts. If not, then it will be disqualified, Bell said.

Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.