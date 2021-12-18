Donations roaring in after school gala

Donations are still coming into Southeast Arkansas College for its scholarship fund, a week after the school hosted its Roaring Twenties -themed scholarship gala.
Barbara Dunn, SEARK's director of development, said Friday donations will be accepted through the end of the fiscal year.
The total raised will be reported at a later date, she said.
"We haven't even finalized that yet," Dunn said, noting officials were preparing for the college's fall semester graduation that evening. "We would always have this in the spring, and this hit us in a busy time of the year."
The gala was held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and sponsored by Saracen Casino, which set up a gaming area just outside the ballroom, where guests were treated to a buffet and live music from Jose Holloway and the Experiment band of Little Rock.
The gala was sold out, Dunn said last week.
Most of the guests were decked out in 1920s-style or holiday-style dress attire.
Gallery: Southeast Arkansas College Scholarship Gala