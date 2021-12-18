Donations roaring in after school gala





Donations are still coming into Southeast Arkansas College for its scholarship fund, a week after the school hosted its Roaring Twenties -themed scholarship gala.

Barbara Dunn, SEARK's director of development, said Friday donations will be accepted through the end of the fiscal year.

The total raised will be reported at a later date, she said.

"We haven't even finalized that yet," Dunn said, noting officials were preparing for the college's fall semester graduation that evening. "We would always have this in the spring, and this hit us in a busy time of the year."

The gala was held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and sponsored by Saracen Casino, which set up a gaming area just outside the ballroom, where guests were treated to a buffet and live music from Jose Holloway and the Experiment band of Little Rock.

The gala was sold out, Dunn said last week.

Most of the guests were decked out in 1920s-style or holiday-style dress attire.

James Roberts of Pine Bluff and Phylesia Davis of Little Rock attend the SEARK College Scholarship Gala. Davis works at the college. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



David Finnie and Jocelyn Carter of Little Rock enjoy each other's company as others take to the dance floor. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Donna Stone and Lacey Hankins of Trinity Village Retirement Center take on a game of blackjack. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Attendees take part in a line dance. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Billy and Kay Spence of Cabot try to win some poker chips. Spence is a project superintendent with East Harding Construction. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Trumpeter Jose Holloway leads the Experiment band as they play live music. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pine Bluff First Gentleman Frank Washington, granddaughter Erin Jacks and Mayor Shirley Washington support the Scholarship Gala. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)











Gallery: Southeast Arkansas College Scholarship Gala







