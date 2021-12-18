East Arkansas first responders receive $75M in damages after toxic chemical exposure

Around 4 o'clock on a Friday afternoon in April 2018, first responders arrived at the scene of an accident between a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig on U.S. 70 in St. Francis County.

The pickup had crossed the centerline, forcing the truck to swerve. The truck, which was carrying about 20,000 pounds of cargo, then rolled over and burst into flames. The pickup driver did not survive.

The responding law enforcement officers, firefighters and employees of a local towing company were concerned about the fire and what the truck was carrying, but they saw no signage indicating any hazardous materials, and the truck driver told first responders that he wasn't aware of any such materials on board.

A jury awarded six of those first responders $75 million Wednesday in St. Francis County Circuit Court after their attorneys showed that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., the North Carolina-based company that owned the truck, failed to immediately inform the responders that the rig was carrying formic acid, a combustible liquid used for dyeing textiles, paper and making other chemicals.

Those who arrived unwittingly inhaled poisonous smoke for hours.

Plaintiffs and attorneys said they hope the case will raise awareness about the importance of protecting first responders who are the first line of defense in such situations and must be informed immediately of any type of chemical that could permanently damage their health or cause possibly fatal diseases, like cancer.

When formic acid burns, it releases toxic fumes. Those who were at the accident scene were exposed to those gases for hours without knowing it, later learning when they arrived at a hospital complaining of headaches and burning sensations in their nasal passages and throats that they had been breathing in toxic fumes, court documents said.

"Because the formic acid was exposed to the fire from the wreck and was vaporizing for more than four hours, plaintiffs unknowingly inhaled the poisonous formic acid," the lawsuit, filed July 31, 2020, said.

Old Dominion, one of the largest freight companies in the United States, did not inform law enforcement officials of the presence of formic acid until hours after the accident, according to court documents.

"After more than four to five hours of being exposed to the vaporizing chemical, authorities finally received an email from Old Dominion's safety manager saying that, in fact, there was hazardous material," the court documents said.

The documents said Arkansas State Police received an email that the truck was transporting formic acid at 8:51 p.m. on April 20, 2018, nearly six hours after the accident. There were 500 to 600 pounds of the chemical in the trailer, the documents said.

Old Dominion did not respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

Court documents said Old Dominion attorneys argued that no one asked about what the tractor-trailer was transporting that day. The plaintiffs' attorneys presented contrary evidence.

Federal regulations stipulate that trucks have signage and other types of safety standards in place depending on the types and quantities of hazardous materials transported. Laws require carriers to immediately inform law enforcement agencies in the event of an accident if there are dangerous chemicals on trucks.

"Because Old Dominion intentionally and recklessly concealed from the community and the authorities the hazardous material in its trailer, plaintiffs have undergone and continue to undergo life altering damages," including permanent lung damage, the court documents said.

"I have permanent lung damage, permanent airway damage and sometimes it is hard to breathe," said Frank McMillion, 51, a sergeant with the Arkansas State Police, who responded to the accident and was there for at least five hours. "I get tired a lot. I have to change a lot of the ways I used to do things."

The jury of nine women and three men awarded McMillion, the lead plaintiff in the trial, which began on Dec. 6, $25 million. The remaining $50 million is to be distributed among the other five plaintiffs -- a volunteer firefighter, a St. Francis County sheriff's office corporal and employees of White Motor Co. Towing and Recovery Service.

Deliberations in the case lasted less than three hours.

McMillion said he hopes the trial and the jury's award will pressure Old Dominion and similar companies to uphold safety standards to protect first responders, particularly those in smaller towns and rural areas who are not equipped to deal with dangerous materials.

"Over here in eastern Arkansas, it is rural. The majority of the fire departments are volunteer, so they are not funded for that and are not equipped for that type of situation," McMillion said. "Do we need to call a hazmat company or some type of company that is suited for that, that has the equipment, the suits, the breathing modulators?

"They are trained to deal with that. We know what to do as far as evacuation," McMillion said. "We are not trained to deal with it as far as the cleanup, storage or gathering of anything [hazardous]."