On behalf of my brothers and sisters in Christ, I'd like to apologize to those on the receiving end of a misguided campaign to put Christ back into Christmas, especially to those of you who are not Christians.

Don't get me wrong. As a follower of Jesus, I think that focusing on Jesus at Christmas is essential. I just have to remind myself that keeping Christ in Christmas is about more than just that word.

As a Christian, I hold on to this strange but wonderful idea that God was actually born as a baby. And not only that, the baby Jesus was born not into a palace, but to a Jewish couple who were taking up temporary residence in a stable.

If you're not a Christian, here's what that means for us. It means we can't understand God without understanding that God made a choice to be helpless and vulnerable. As a Christian, I believe that the world is broken and needs putting back together, but the way that God chose to do that was by being born in a stable and dying on a cross, not by bullying businesses and municipalities into acknowledging Christ.

Threatening people into using the word Christ as Christmas is as antithetical to the spirit of Christmas as someone who wears a shirt saying "I hate America" on Independence Day. If we've forgotten that, then in the true spirit of Christmas, I'd like to apologize and wish you a happy holiday season.

