Follow live: No. 24 Arkansas trails Hofstra in 2nd half

7:19, 2H - Hofstra 64, Arkansas 55

The Pride took a 14-point lead on a Baybe Iyiola layup - his sixth bucket of the night - then Arkansas answered with five straight points from JD Notae and Chris Lykes to trim into its deficit.

Lykes will be at the line when play resumes. He hit a tough layup prior to the media timeout. He has 10 points and is the only other Razorback aside from Notae in double figures.

8:59, 2H - Hofstra 62, Arkansas 50

The Razorbacks cut their deficit to four points less than two minutes ago, but the Pride have hit back with eight straight points to grab their largest lead of the game.

10:52, 2H - Hofstra 54, Arkansas 50

The Razorbacks are showing some life on both ends and the building is hot every time Arkansas is on defense. Hofstra, though, has been able to weather the pockets of energy from the Razorbacks.

The Pride will be at the line for three free throws when play resumes after Davonte Davis was called for a foul defending a triple late in the shot clock on the left wing. Omar Silverio sold the foul big-time.

Baybe Iyiola has a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. JD Notae has 14 for Arkansas and Au'Diese Toney nine, four in the second half.

14:41, 2H - Hofstra 50, Arkansas 44

JD Notae is catching fire for the Razorbacks after they fell behind by 10 for the second time tonight. He scored five points in a flash to cut the Razorbacks' deficit to five, but Hofstra answered with four quick points to push its edge back to nine.

Notae, though, hit another right-wing three to set the current score. He has 14 points on 6 of 11 shooting and 2 of 5 from deep.

Notae and Au'Diese Toney have all 12 of Arkansas' points since the break. The Razorbacks are 5 of 8 from the floor in the second half - 2 of 3 from distance.

17:15, 2H - Hofstra 46, Arkansas 36

Au'Diese Toney has all four Razorbacks points since halftime. The Pride, though, have widened their advantage.

After a Chris Lykes turnover, Hofstra adds a layup on the break and leads by 10 for the second time tonight. Eric Musselman burns a timeout.

Half - Hofstra 40, Arkansas 32

Baybe Iyiola, a former Razorback forward, is having a great night so far and leading the Pride through one half.

He has a game-high 9 points and 8 rebounds in 13 minutes. Hofstra is plus-7 when he is on the floor. Jalen Ray and Aaron Estrada also have eight points to aide Iyiola.

The Pride are 5 of 14 from three-point range, and Ray is 2 of 4. They have assisted on 10 of 14 buckets.

For the Razorbacks, Chris Lykes was a spark of sorts. He hit two of the three three-pointers for Arkansas (14 attempts) and has a team-high eight points.

JD Notae has six points on 3 of 8 shooting, and Au'Diese Toney has five. Not much offense otherwise for the Razorbacks, which are shooting 35.5% and taking a few too many midrange jumpers.

Hofstra led by as many as 10 points in the half. KK Robinson started the game and did not play after the 17:40 mark. He was 0 of 2 from deep and had a pair of assists.

Robinson has the team's best plus/minus figure at minus-1.

2:26, 1H - Hofstra 32, Arkansas 28

Baybe Iyiola is having a really good night against his old team. He is up to his season averages prior to halftime - 7 points, 8 rebounds. He's a scrapper around the rim, there is no doubt.

Chris Lykes has a team-high eight points for Arkansas, which is 3 of 13 from deep. Jaxson Robinson is now getting some run. He knocked down a right-corner three prior to the media timeout.

The Pride, which are 5 of 13 from deep, will be at the line when play resumes.

7:16, 1H - Hofstra 24, Arkansas 23

Chris Lykes continues to give the Razorbacks solid energy. He has a team-high eight points and has hit both of the team's threes.

Outside of Lykes, Arkansas is 0 of 7 from deep.

Jalen Ray has eight points for the Pride and Aaron Estrada has six. Hofstra is 4 of 10 from deep and 5 of 10 inside the arc. Baybe Iyiola just threw down a two-handed dunk in pick-and-roll action. Had to feel good for him.

Davonte Davis and JD Notae each have four points.

11:58, 1H - Hofstra 15, Arkansas 13

Chris Lykes has the Razorbacks' last five points after coming in the game off the bench. He hit a pair of free throws immediately after the first stoppage in play, then hit a three from the right wing a little more than a minute later.

Jalen Ray has a game-high eight points for Hofstra. Lykes leads Arkansas with five. No other Razorback has more than two points.

Trey Wade has gotten some early run tonight. He has one rebound in three minutes so far. Another player who is seeing time after having a limited role in previous games.

Davonte Davis will be at the line when play resumes.

15:19, 1H - Hofstra 10, Arkansas 8

The Pride have come out hot from three-point range and have a lead at the first media timeout. Jalen Ray opened the game with a triple from the right wing on Hofstra's first possession, then Omar Silverio drained one on a baseline out of bounds play.

Arkansas has got to improve defensively on out of bounds plays. Oklahoma found solid success in those situations last weekend, too.

The Razorbacks are 4 of 10 from the floor early on and 0 of 4 from deep.

JD Notae, who came off the bench tonight, stripped a ball handler near midcourt and added a layup. Au'Diese Toney also has a layup and Stanley Umude a short jumper on a baseline out of bounds play.

KK Robinson missed a pair of threes in his short stint to open the night and tallied two assists.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: KK Robinson, Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Stanley Umude.

The Razorbacks are playing their first game in a week. Last time out they fell 88-66 to Oklahoma at BOK Center in Tulsa.

According to KenPom data, Arkansas ranks 316th nationally in three-point shooting and 307th nationally defending the three. The Razorbacks' perimeter defense will be tested again tonight as the Pride come in hitting 36.0% of their looks from deep.

Davis is in the midst of his best scoring stretch at Arkansas. In the last four games he is averaging 19 points per game. Davis also has 21 assists in that span.

This is the first start for Robinson and Umude since the season opener against Mercer.

Hofstra's starters: Omar Silverio, Jalen Ray, Aaron Estrada, Darlinstone Dubar and Abayomi Iyiola.

Iyiola is a former Arkansas player who transferred from the program after the 2020-21 season. He injured his knee and played in only one game in his time with the Razorbacks.

The Pride have been competitive in a number of their losses to superior teams. They lost in overtime at Houston on Nov. 9, by eight to Iona and by two at Maryland.

Hofstra, though, does have a 17-point loss to Stony Brook on its resume, too. It is coming off a win over a Division III opponent last Sunday.