Former Centerton employee accused of theft from city

CENTERTON -- A former city employee was arrested Thursday in connection with stealing from the city.

Ricky Hudson, 66, was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

Hudson was head of the Public Works Department but resigned in October after being found intoxicated at work, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police started investigating after learning Hudson might possess items purchased with the city's Amazon account he wasn't authorized to buy, according to the affidavit.

Hudson is accused of stealing a total of $62,190 by using city money to purchase items for his personal use, including more than $31,000 worth of items purchased using the city's Amazon account, according to the affidavit. An audit and inventory are being done, and there could be more items purchased by Hudson for his personal use, the affidavit states.

Mayor Bill Edwards referred questions to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith.

The city's policy allows department heads to make purchases up to $1,000 without the mayor's approval, but the affidavit accuses Hudson of making purchases above the limit by charging half to the Parks Department and the other half to the Street Department. The items were delivered to the Street Department, then taken to various storage locations and residences belonging to Hudson, according to the affidavit.

The items include woodworking equipment, woodworking dust collectors, a drill press, a calligraphy stencil kit, an indoor/outdoor 96-inch ceiling fan, a super heavy duty dolly roller, a folding pickup bed cover utility box and several items for Ford F-150 and F-250 pickup trucks, which Hudson owns or had owned, according to the affidavit.

The items for the pickups were never installed on any of the city's two Ford pickups, the affidavit states.

Police also learned Hudson bought 32 rolls of joist tape confirmed to have been used on Hudson's home exterior deck, according to the affidavit.

A city employee said he saw the folding bed cover utility box on Hudson's pickup and he helped put the dolly in Hudson's pickup, according to the affidavit. The employee said Hudson said the dolly was ordered by him, but not through the city's account, the affidavit states.

When police confronted Hudson, he returned some items to the officers; he also confirmed his signature was on the invoices, according to the affidavit.

Police discovered unauthorized purchases on the city's credit card and from Auto Zone and O'Reilly's, according to the affidavit. One of the items was for red touch-up paint which matched the color of a pickup Hudson previously owned, the affidavit states.

Hudson told police he had a chainsaw belonging to the city at his home and volunteered to return it, the affidavit states.

Police found 726 items from Hudson's home matching several hundred receipts and invoices, according to the affidavit.