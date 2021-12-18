H.D. McCarty: Lessons learned from Mary

Even though I am saddened and fearful about the political chaos in my beloved America and deeply concerned about increasing conflicts worldwide -- not to mention the pandemic -- this Christmas, really more than any other, will find me with the greatest gratitude and highest peace I have ever possessed. I fervently appeal to my fellow Christians reading this and gently invite any nonbelievers in Messiah Jesus to consider Him again.

My heart has been overwhelmingly touched by several slow and imaginative readings of the New Testament book of Luke, chapters 1 and 2. I encourage you to do the same and to pay special attention to the words and condition of that teenage girl, Mary, to be chosen to be the mother of baby Jesus! Only engaged to be married to Joseph, probably an older teenager himself, her pregnancy must have been a scandal to her conservative Jewish community.

Nevertheless, this young girl put her trust and praise in God rather than in what people thought! That attitude is the secret for every Christian who decides to live a victorious life rather than to live the life of a victim. Mary, the virgin girl, chosen by her Creator to be the mother of the baby Redeemer, believed her God was the God of the impossible. She showed it by one of the greatest responses to ever pour though open lips; she has just heard the most staggering, special and splendid promise ever made in human history, a unique message from the Lord himself that He was with her and she was highly favored.

Her words should become an echo of what all true Jesus disciples should utter throughout their day: "This is amazing! I am the Lord's servant and whatever He has for me, I accept. Let it be for me as you say. My soul is ecstatic, overflowing with praise to God. For He has set His tender gaze upon me, His lowly servant girl. The Mighty One has done great things for me!" (Luke 1:26-55)

Mary and Joseph lived in times as troubled as our own. Christians have always endured the foolishness, rebellion and even horror of a fallen world. Just remember accurate history. The government always seems to play a mixed part for good and evil. The young couple had to walk close to 90 miles from Nazareth to Bethlehem to register for their taxes. Mary rode the donkey all that way in her last stages of pregnancy. It was no easy deal, and no one cared when they arrived.

The political, secular and religious world paid no attention to a young man leading a donkey, carrying his pregnant teenage wife. Again, no one cared. However, the God of creation knew that trip would change the world: Jesus would come!

In my seven decades of knowing and seeking to follow the Lord Jesus, I have created a motto that I have used hundreds or even thousands of times. When life gets harder, conflicted, confused and seemingly unsolvable, I remind myself of my God given answer: You must find more of the Master in the midst of the mess! That was Mary and Joseph's experience to climax their past nine months at that first Christmas. Let us vow to do the same.

H.D. McCarty pastored one of Fayetteville's largest churches for 39 years, served as the volunteer chaplain of the Razorbacks for 30 years and is a retired pilot and Air Force chaplain. Email him at hdm@venturesforchrist.com.