DEAR HELOISE: For many years, I have given my grandchildren cash for their birthdays, with this caveat: They can spend one-third however they wish, one-third is to save, and one-third is to donate to their favorite charity. The one-third that excites them the most is their donation, and they cannot wait to tell me which charity it is, plus this gets them into the habit of regular charitable giving when they are older.

-- Big Al, Farmington, Conn.

DEAR READER: This is a wonderful suggestion and certainly a learning one for family members. Getting in the habit of giving to local charities is a good thing for you, as well as for all those charities that give communities so much needed help.

DEAR READERS: If you suddenly notice these wingless insects all over your house, there is a reason. They are coming in to eat and live in warm, damp spots like the basement. They enter your house through cracks in walls or through pipes. Examine these areas and seal them off from the silverfish.

Be aware that the silverfish will consume anything that is high in sugar, starch or protein. They will munch on your magazines, books and starched clothing. So toss out old piles of magazines and keep your basement and other damp spots dry. If your home is clean, they won't drop by for a visit.

DEAR READERS: When you bring mushrooms home from the supermarket, here's what to do to keep them fresher, longer. Don't wash the mushrooms before storing, because they will get slimy if you put them in the refrigerator. Instead, just wipe the mushrooms with a dry paper towel and place them in a paper bag, which lets them breathe. Rinse with water and pat dry right before you use them.

DEAR HELOISE: The lady who was reluctant to ask for help with her walker should talk with her pastor about getting help at church. If friends and family aren't able to help, there is probably someone at church who she isn't aware of who would enjoy and welcome her company. Many times support comes from strangers, not friends or family. In the past, we had someone from my mother's church help her, and it became a great friendship. Mom paid for gas and at times lunch after church. The lady who helped her welcomed the company as well as the help with gas. They remained friends well after Mom was no longer able to attend church.

-- Ann Weber

DEAR READERS: When your party is over, pick up everything right away so your pets don't eat or drink something that could be harmful to them. This includes food debris, chocolate, coffee, alcohol, ribbons, wrapping paper and flowers. Also make certain that all candles are extinguished.

