



Happy birthday (Dec. 18): New habits and lifestyle transformations will happen! The work isn't glamorous, but the results really are. Your financial horizons will broaden as you learn a new skill. Expect a steady climb. Have tenacity. Also, the resource you most need, over money or sway, is wise guidance. Seek these things and you will win.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You now know much more than you did when you made a certain decision. Your new opportunity to do things differently is coming, so this is a good time to visualize yourself making new choices.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Love gets referred to as a game, but what happens in so-called games of love is more about social maneuvering, knowledge of human nature and flexing assets than it is about love. Don't overthink the move; follow your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Before you lament a flaw, consider that shortcomings are usually entwined with interesting talents, remarkable stories and facets of personality most relatable. A flaw can be an exciting asset.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Relationships are not a work of lone architecture; they are always built by a crew. Note the influence of family, friends and culture on your ties. The people next to your relationship are part of the relationship, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): As you try to dream big, you might be surprised at how difficult it is to put your head into a fun, crazy fantasy. It's as though before you can even imagine it, your mind is working out the practicalities of bringing it to life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be kind to you. Don't make unreasonable demands of yourself. Give yourself one thing to do at a time. Bonus points for signing yourself up for tasks that include at least a little pleasurable indulgence!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll be made aware that some things are so easy to do and nearly impossible to undo. Like you can't reverse-pour dressing on a salad, you can't take back words once you've said them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can still have a good relationship with someone you don't have much in common with, as long as you get straight to work creating things in common. It's a fine excuse to embark on shared adventures, interests and pursuits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In a perfect world, the bonus would come when the work deserves more compensation. But in this world, the bonus will come when the bestower has the means to offer more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sometimes it's appropriate, or even crucial, to give until it hurts. However, right now it's best to give comfortably and let others contribute in the same spirit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're having to work pretty hard for the "free" stuff. Consider forgoing the complimentary whatnot and paying for what you really want instead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): This is a test; this is only a test. It will seem that you're getting no help at all but going it alone for a stretch will show impressive gumption and attract just the help you need.

COLD MOON CLOSER

The closing act of the 2021 lunar carousel is brought to us by the full moon in Gemini, otherwise known as the Cold Moon for obvious reasons, although the feelings zinging around are anything but. There’s a social fire flickering in rooms and hearts. The conversation comes easily — even the singing comes easily. These are joyful times.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “He says he loves me, but he’s belittled me in front of my friends, embarrassed me in public and he seems to make a point of keeping me from doing what I want to do. When I say I’m going to leave him, he cries and tells me that he can’t live without me and that he can change. This has happened twice; I never left. Will I be able to, and if so, when? I’m a Cancer and he’s a Gemini.”

A: Because you are a deeply caring Cancer, you are swayed by tears. But reach deeply into that well of intuition of yours and you’ll realize that this relationship is over. Leave now. There are many wonderful Geminis, so please don’t let what I reveal about this particular person bias you against future Gemini relationships. The person you are with is an abuser. He may not physically hurt you, but he is emotionally abusive, and he does not love you. Love does not seek to embarrass you, nor does it try to belittle you or stop you from thriving. I repeat: You are in an abusive relationship. The time to leave is now.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Australian pop star Sia Furler is an international hit-factory with her own chart-toppers and songs she penned for Beyonce, Rihanna, David Guetta and more. Famously private, Sia has been known to cast others in her videos and perform with her back to the audience. The Sagittarian powerhouse singer has Venus and Uranus in private Scorpio.