Intense preparation

The Arkansas Razorbacks' men' basketball team has had a week to figure out how it wants to respond to an 88-66 loss to Oklahoma at Tulsa last Saturday.

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said the No. 24 Razorbacks were in training camp mode after suffering their first loss and falling 12 spots in The Associated Press poll.

"This is definitely not the time you want to be playing Arkansas, coming off a game like they just had," Hofstra Coach Speedy Claxton said. "They're going to be ready to go coming off a tough loss.

"I would expect them to come out and be hungry, and we've got to be up for the challenge."

The Razorbacks (9-1) play Hofstra (6-5) at 7 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

"Practices this week have been very intense, very hard, but nothing that we shouldn't be doing," Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said. "Going harder, playing better defense, better three-point defense, more containing the ball one-on-one, pick-and-roll coverages.

"Just going harder as a team, focusing on the small things. Really great practices this week to prepare for Hofstra."

Musselman said he was pleased with practice this week for the most part.

"I thought we had really good practices -- great practices, actually -- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday," he said. "[Thursday] not so good.

"Monday was hard, and the feedback that we got from the players was that they loved it. Tuesday was hard, the feedback that we got was the players loved it.

"From an energy and effort standpoint, [Thursday] was not nearly up to what it was the first three days of the week. The first three days were phenomenal. From a coaching perspective, we were really pleased with that."

Williams and sophomore guard Davonte "Devo" Davis are returning starters from last season and have taken on a leadership role.

"I don't think that we should panic," Williams said in the wake of the 22-point loss to Oklahoma. "I think that we should just lock down harder than what we've been going, but not to panic over a loss.

"Just keep going harder. Nothing that we haven't faced with last year's team. Me and Devo were talking about it, like maybe this loss will get us to lock in harder, go harder in practice and it for sure has."

Musselman said the Razorbacks did extensive five-on-five work and focused on themselves early in the week, then turned their attention to Hofstra on Wednesday.

"We did a lot of things," he said. "We've added some offensive wrinkles. We'll continue to do some defensive stuff that maybe we want to slightly tinker with.

"We know some of the areas we have holes in that we want to try and continue to get better at as well."

Arkansas' biggest hole has been three-point defense, where the Razorbacks rank 318th nationally at 37.3%. Opponents have hit 97 of 260 three-pointers against Arkansas, including 13 of 22 by Oklahoma.

Hofstra averages 10.7 three-point baskets per game to rank 16th nationally, led by junior guards Jalen Ray (32 of 70) and Zach Cooks (22 of 69) and senior guard Omar Silverio (30 of 75).

Cooks is averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game and Ray 13.8. Silverio averages 12.2 points off the bench.

"We can't defend the three at a jayvee level, I can tell you that," Musselman said of matching up against Hofstra. "At times, we have defended it at a jayvee level.

"We're going to have to defend the three at a high level and have great discipline defensively to play a team that runs a lot of random pick and rolls.

"They can go to their bench and play small and spread you out with five three-point shooters. We've got to defend the three. That's their strength and that's our weakness."

Williams said defending the three-point line has been a focus in practice.

"I think that's something we just have to get better at as a team," Williams said. "I think we have to go into the game saying, 'Hey, we're not going to let them get up three-pointers.'

"Our coaches, they've emphasized it the whole season and since before the season started. It's just something we've got to get done as players."

Hofstra has hit 118 of 325 (36.3%) on its three-pointers.

"We have some really good three-point shooters, and when we're making shots we're tough to compete with," Claxton said. "That's something the offense is predicated on, is our guys shooting the three-ball."

Three Hofstra starters are transfers with sophomore forward Darlinstone Dubar (Iowa State) averaging 13.5 points; junior guard Aaron Estrade (Oregon) averaging 13.0 points; and senior forward Abayomi Iyiola (Arkansas) averaging 7.1 points and 7.3 rebounds.

"We have some good players with experience at the high-major level," Claxton said. "I don't think they're going to be scared of the bright lights at Arkansas, because they're used to it."

Hofstra opened the season with an 83-75 overtime loss at No. 14 Houston and lost 69-67 at Maryland.

"Both of those are games we feel that we should have won, and we were capable of winning," Claxton said. "We're looking forward to playing against Arkansas, and hopefully knocking them off."

Musselman said the Razorbacks shouldn't be lacking motivation.

"I anticipate that we would be a team that's hungry to play really well," he said. "That would be the expectation for sure."