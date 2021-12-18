News in brief: J.B. Hunt awards bonuses to workers

J.B. Hunt awards

bonuses to workers

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., on Friday said it awarded $10 million in appreciation bonuses to drivers and other front-line workers.

The money went to technicians, company drivers and full-time hourly employees that work for subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

"This year, our drivers and front-line employees have gone the extra mile to honor our commitments and meet the needs of customers," John Roberts, president and chief executive of J.B. Hunt, said in a written statement.

"We wanted to express our gratitude for their dedication to making J.B. Hunt the industry leader it is today," he added.

The bonuses come as the transportation industry continues to deal with disruptions and setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as driver shortages.

It is a common trend for employers to give bonuses and other incentives as a way to keep staffers from leaving. Tyson Foods said earlier this month that it would pay front-line workers between $300 and $700 in "thank you" bonuses for working through the pandemic.

A spokesman with J.B. Hunt did not immediately respond when asked how much each worker would receive on average.

-- Nathan Owens

Farm Bureau gives

tornado-relief cash

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation has made a $20,000 gift for tornado relief in northeast Arkansas, encouraging county Farm Bureau organizations and others to contribute to those relief efforts as well.

All ARFB Foundation Disaster Relief Funds will be distributed to local relief efforts in Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties in the aftermath of a series of tornadoes in northeast Arkansas on Dec. 10.

"The loss of life from these storms is tragic," said Amanda Williams, director of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation. "The communities affected by the storms are largely agricultural based, and the needs in those communities are significant. We are encouraging the 76 county Farm Bureaus in Arkansas – and others supportive of this effort – to add to this lead gift so the impact can be even greater."

Donations are tax-deductible. Online giving to the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation is available at http://www.arfb.com/pages/foundation/

-- John Magsam

Day ends down 7.88

for Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 758.45, down 7.88.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.