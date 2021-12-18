Journalist in Israel pelted by officers

JERUSALEM -- An Associated Press photographer was pushed and beaten by Israeli police in an unprovoked attack Friday while covering a protest in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood, sending him to the hospital with head injuries.

The AP said it was angered by the violence against staffer Mahmoud Illean, while a prominent journalists' advocacy group called for disciplinary action against the officers involved.

Illean had been covering a weekly demonstration in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where longtime Palestinian residents are battling efforts by Jewish settlers to evict them. The case, which has drawn global attention and fueled Israeli-Palestinian tensions, has been before Israel's Supreme Court for months.

According to Illean, Friday's demonstration was relatively quiet, with only minor scuffles between Israel's paramilitary border police and protesters.

He said that about 15 minutes after the demonstration wrapped up, he was approached by a group of border police officers who threw stun grenades toward him.

Illean's face was bleeding and he was taken to Jerusalem's Hadassah Hospital for X-rays. He did not suffer any fractures and returned home several hours later with a bruised face and head and back pain.

"We are outraged by this senseless and unprovoked attack by Israeli police on an AP photographer, who was simply doing his job," said AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton. "Such violence against journalists is abhorrent and unacceptable."

The Foreign Press Association, which represents some 400 journalists working for international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories, said Friday's incident was the latest in a string of attacks on journalists by the border police.

Responding to the Foreign Press Association, police sent a statement saying that officers were clearing out the area after a violent demonstration in which one officer was hit in the head and slightly hurt by a chair thrown by a protester. It gave no explanation as to why Illean was targeted, saying only that relevant authorities would investigate.

On Friday, Jewish settlers burst into several villages in the occupied West Bank, smashing homes and cars and beating up at least two people, Palestinian officials said. The attacks came a day after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli man in a shooting ambush in the territory.

The death of settler Yehuda Dimentman, killed when gunmen opened fire on his car near a West Bank settlement outpost late Thursday, threatened to ignite further violence between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official who monitors settlement activities, said groups of settlers entered several Palestinian villages near the northern city of Nablus early Friday, smashing up cars and homes. Two Palestinians required hospital treatment.

In the Palestinian village of Qaryout, settlers broke into one house and tried to abduct a local resident, Wael Miqbel, according to Daghlas.

Photos later shared on social media showed Miqbel with bruises and swelling across his face, while other videos and photos published online showed confrontations between armed settlers and Palestinian residents.

Israeli leaders have vowed to find the assailants behind Thursday's shooting and the army deployed additional forces to the area. According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, at least three men from the northern village of Burqa were arrested in overnight raids.

Dimentman's car came under fire after leaving a Jewish seminary in the outpost of Homesh, a former settlement evacuated as part of Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. In recent years, settlers have re-established an unauthorized outpost at the site, one of dozens of outposts in the West Bank that are considered illegal but often tolerated by the Israeli government.

No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, although the Hamas militant group, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack.

Information for this article was contributed by Josef Federman and Jack Jeffery of The Associated Press.

Associated Press photographer Mahmoud Illean lies in an ambulance after being attacked by Israeli police while covering a demonstration in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Illean had been covering a weekly demonstration where longtime Palestinian residents are battling efforts by Jewish settlers to evict them from their homes. He did not suffer any fractures and returned home from the hospital several hours later with a bruised face and head and back pain. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via AP)

