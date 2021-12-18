Lashley's late three lifts Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Brendan Lashley was ready to take the big shot for Siloam Springs on Friday night.

Lashley's three-pointer from the corner with 3.2 seconds left lifted the Panthers to a 41-38 victory over Rogers at the Panther Activity Center.

The Mounties had tied the game 38-38 on a basket by Joel Garner with around 26 seconds left. Siloam Springs' Josh Stewart brought the ball up the floor before running the clock down.

Stewart drove the lane and the Mounties collapsed on him, leaving Lashley open.

"The guy was standing down on the block, so I was wide open and I knew it was going in," Lashley said. "It's just one of those adrenaline rushes in the moment. It feels really good to hit one of those shots like that."

It ended well for Siloam Springs (5-4), but it didn't start on the right foot.

Rogers led 7-0 early, by 10 in the first half and as many as nine in the second half. The Mounties held the lead until 5:36 left in the fourth quarter.

"Rogers is a good defensive basketball team. They're good," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Stewart said. "Really proud of the steps we took to win an ugly night of basketball."

The Panthers took three leads in the fourth, but each time Rogers tied it until Lashley's three-pointer. The Mounties had to go the length of the court in the final seconds and were unable to get a final shot off.

"I think the tempo became theirs instead of ours and when that happened we were just never able to rekindle the tempo we had played most of the game with," Rogers Coach Lamont Frazier said.

Rex Krout led Rogers (2-3) with 13 points. Josh Stewart had 15 for Siloam Springs, while Nate Vachon scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Vachon also hit two free throws with no time left in the first half to bring Siloam Springs within 22-18.