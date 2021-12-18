Have become amoral

A few weeks ago I read about a 6-year-old child who was being sold for sex. When discovered by police, she had several transmissible venereal diseases, so this was not the first time it had happened. This child will never be the same physically or emotionally. The horror is not only what happened to this child and what she was subjected to, but that this depravity would even happen in this country.

Sadly it seems we have open borders and there are many children and young adults who are being brought into this country, along with killer drugs, to be sold into this slavery of sickness. The horror is that we have become an amoral (unconcerned with the rightness or wrongness of something) country. We have kicked God and his commandments out of our schools, our government, sporting events, and almost every venue except places of worship, and sometimes even there and substituted self-gratification.

I wept for that child and l weep that this would even happen in my country. Shame.

WASSON SNOW

Little Rock

Seems a tad nutty ...

Will someone please serve Mike Masterson a healthy dose of Ivermectin? I worry that an undiagnosed covid infection is causing him to repeatedly hallucinate about liberals who are out to rob him of his precious bodily fluids.

STEVEN OWEN

Hot Springs Village

Incompetent leader

I would like to know why Congress and the president lie so much. In a lot of cases, it doesn't matter what they say or do as long as they can get re-elected; it appears they are willing to lie even when the truth sounds better. I don't think anyone who lies can be trusted. There is never a rational reason for any congressman or the president to lie to the citizens of this country, other than they don't care what we think.

Look at all the lies Biden has told regarding not leaving anyone in Afghanistan after Aug. 31 when there are still hundreds left behind. The deaths of our military at that airport are also on President Biden's hands. If the Biden budget plan is approved and implemented, the federal deficit will surge to a point of debt we have never seen. We are already in debt to multiple other countries and the American citizens. This country needs a far more intelligent and competent president.

ROBERT MAYNARD

Hot Springs